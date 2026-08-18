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Participating life insurance plans: How bonuses work and what policyholders should know

Participating life insurance plans: How bonuses work and what policyholders should know

Participating life insurance plans can offer policyholders bonuses over and above the guaranteed sum assured, depending on the performance of the insurer’s participating fund. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance’s Nakul Yadav explains how these bonuses are calculated, distributed and what policyholders should consider before choosing a par plan.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 7:15 AM IST
Participating life insurance plans: How bonuses work and what policyholders should knowThis is a key difference between participating and non-participating, or “non-par”, policies.

Participating life insurance plans, commonly known as “par” plans, allow policyholders to share in the surplus generated by the insurer’s participating fund. Unlike conventional policies where benefits are fixed at inception, participating plans can provide additional benefits through bonuses, depending on the performance of the fund.

Nakul Yadav, Chief Actuarial Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, explained that a participating policyholder effectively becomes a participant in the financial performance of the insurer’s participating fund. “When the insurer generates a surplus through strong investment returns, favourable claims experience, or efficient operations, a portion of that surplus is returned to policyholders in the form of bonuses,” Yadav said. He added that the policy therefore has the potential to grow beyond its guaranteed sum assured.

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This is a key difference between participating and non-participating, or “non-par”, policies. According to Yadav, non-par plans provide fixed and fully guaranteed benefits, with no dependence on the insurer’s performance. Participating plans, by contrast, may suit policyholders with a longer investment horizon who are willing to accept variability in exchange for potential upside.

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How is the surplus distributed?

The participating fund is subject to specific regulatory requirements. Yadav said the par fund is ring-fenced and its surplus is actuarially certified. Under the applicable IRDAI regulations, no more than 10% of the actuarial surplus may be allocated to shareholders, while at least 90% must be distributed to participating policyholders.

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The amount available for distribution is assessed through an annual actuarial valuation. Factors affecting the surplus include investment performance, mortality experience, expense management, persistency levels and tax experience. “The appointed actuary assesses these factors annually to determine the distributable surplus available to policyholders,” Yadav said.

What types of bonuses can policyholders receive?

Yadav highlighted three commonly used bonus structures. A reversionary bonus is declared annually as a percentage of the sum assured. Once declared and added to the policy, it becomes part of the policy benefits and cannot be reduced or withdrawn. A terminal bonus may be paid at maturity or on a death claim, reflecting the participating fund’s cumulative long-term performance. Cash bonuses, meanwhile, are paid directly to policyholders during the policy term.

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For illustration, Yadav cited a ₹10 lakh participating endowment policy with a 20-year term. If a 5% simple reversionary bonus were declared annually, the annual addition would be ₹50,000. Maintaining that rate for 20 years would result in ₹10 lakh of accrued reversionary bonuses. With a ₹1.5 lakh terminal bonus, the maturity value would be ₹21.5 lakh.

However, Yadav stressed that bonus rates are not guaranteed beforehand and can change with investment conditions, claims experience and the broader economic environment. “For policyholders, evaluating an insurer’s history in managing its participating fund is critical,” he said.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 7:15 AM IST
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