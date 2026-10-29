Property, stocks & bonds: BlackRock sees 4-fold jump in Indian household investments by 2035

The projection points to a potential shift in how household savings finance India's economy, offering businesses a larger domestic pool of capital to fund expansion, infrastructure development and innovation.

Ehsan Khoman, economist at the BlackRock Investment Institute, said the changing pattern of household investment represents a broader structural trend that could reshape India's financial landscape.

India's household assets could more than double

BlackRock's projections suggest that the scale of household asset accumulation in India could rise substantially over the coming decade.

Indian households acquired an estimated $7.2 trillion in physical and financial assets between 2016 and 2025. The investment institute's scenario puts the comparable figure at $15.8 trillion for 2026-2035. These are estimates of assets acquired before liabilities, rather than a measure of household net wealth.

Advertisement

MUST READ | India could add 100 million new long-term investors by 2035: EY

The composition of these assets is also expected to change. Property and other physical assets accounted for nearly half of household asset acquisition during 2016-2025. BlackRock expects financial assets, including deposits, insurance and retirement products, to account for around 62% of new household asset acquisition over the next decade, up from approximately 51% historically.

The distinction matters because not all household savings directly enter capital markets. Bank deposits, insurance and retirement products can expand the financial savings pool, while investments in shares, mutual funds and debt securities provide more direct channels for financing companies and governments.

BlackRock's fourfold projection specifically concerns the share of newly-acquired assets allocated to shares, investment funds and debt securities, not the share of all household savings going into equities.

Advertisement

How a shift in savings could benefit Indian businesses

A larger share of household money flowing into capital markets could give Indian companies more options to raise funds without relying as heavily on overseas investors.

BlackRock expects deeper equity and bond markets to expand financing opportunities for businesses, particularly those seeking capital for infrastructure, innovation and expansion. Growing insurance and retirement assets could also support greater issuance of long-term corporate and infrastructure bonds.

FIND WHY | 87% of Indian CEOs expect business growth: Will optimism translate into higher investment and hiring?

The potential beneficiaries extend beyond companies raising money. Financial institutions, wealth managers, stock exchanges and other market infrastructure providers could see greater demand as more households invest through financial products.

However, the benefits will depend on how efficiently capital is deployed. Companies that raise funds but fail to generate sustainable earnings growth may not deliver strong returns to investors.

BlackRock's analysis therefore points to two potential investment opportunities: businesses that facilitate the flow of household savings into financial markets and companies that use the additional funding productively.

Digital infrastructure could accelerate the shift

India's expanding digital financial infrastructure is one of the factors supporting the potential transition towards financial assets.

Advertisement

Platforms and systems such as Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and account aggregation have made financial services more accessible. Rising incomes and wider availability of investment products could further expand participation in financial markets, according to BlackRock.

The projected shift would represent a change in the composition of household investments, with more money potentially reaching formal financial markets instead of being concentrated in physical assets such as property.

DON'T MISS | Women now own ₹18 lakh crore in mutual funds. What's driving India's investing boom?

If the trend materialises, a broader domestic investor base could also help India's markets withstand periods when foreign investors reduce their exposure to Indian equities.

BlackRock noted that domestic institutions had bought Indian equities for 38 consecutive months, including around $8 billion in September 2026, even as overseas investors resumed selling. The institute views this sustained domestic buying as evidence of the growing role of local capital in supporting the market.

BlackRock flags risks despite long-term optimism

The long-term opportunity does not necessarily translate into immediate gains for investors.

BlackRock said Indian equities had lagged global and emerging-market peers in 2026, with elevated valuations and uneven earnings prospects weighing on returns. While the firm sees a case for greater exposure to Indian equities over a five-year horizon and beyond, it remains neutral on the market in the near term.

Advertisement

The institute expects stock-specific performance to become increasingly dependent on companies' ability to deliver earnings growth. A larger pool of domestic capital could improve funding access, but it would not automatically make every company a sound investment.

DO CHECKOUT | Gold prices correct, ETFs see $3 billion in redemptions: Is this the right time to invest?

Its projections are also based on a scenario rather than a guaranteed outcome. The estimate for 2026-2035 assumes household asset acquisition remains at its historical share of GDP, making the figures dependent on the underlying assumptions.