SBI Card to levy 1% fee on transport payments above ₹30,000, fuel spends over ₹50,000 from December 1

1% fee on transportation transactions above ₹30,000

Under the revised rules, SBI Card will levy a fee of 1% on every eligible transportation transaction exceeding ₹30,000. The transactions are identified under merchant category codes (MCCs) 4111, 4784 and 4131, which cover specified transportation-related services.

The SBI Card notice states, “W.e.f. December 1, 2026, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be applicable on every transportation transaction (identified under MCCs 4111, 4784, 4131) exceeding Rs.30,000.”

For instance, a cardholder making an eligible transportation payment of ₹35,000 will incur an additional charge of ₹350. A transaction of ₹50,000 will attract a fee of ₹500.

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SBI Card transportation transaction charges

The fee applies to each eligible transportation transaction that exceeds the ₹30,000 threshold, rather than to the combined value of transportation transactions during the billing cycle.

1% fee on total fuel spending above ₹50,000

SBI Card users will also need to monitor their cumulative fuel expenditure during each billing cycle. If the total value of eligible fuel transactions exceeds ₹50,000, a fee of 1% will be charged on the entire fuel spend for that billing cycle.

According to the SBI Card notice, “W.e.f. December 1, 2026, if the total amount of all fuel transactions (identified under MCCs 5172, 5541, 5542, 5983) made in a billing cycle exceeds Rs.50,000, a fee of 1% will be charged on the total fuel spends.”

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This means the charge is not restricted to the amount spent above ₹50,000. For example, if eligible fuel transactions total ₹55,000 during a billing cycle, the 1% fee will be calculated on the full amount, resulting in an additional charge of ₹550.

What should SBI Card users check?

From December 1, cardholders should distinguish between the two thresholds. The transportation fee applies to each eligible transaction exceeding ₹30,000, while the fuel fee depends on total eligible fuel spending exceeding ₹50,000 in a billing cycle.

Cardholders who regularly make large payments should review their statements and monitor their cumulative fuel expenditure to understand whether the revised charges apply to them.