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SBI FD vs Small Finance Bank FD: How much more can you earn on ₹5 lakh?

SBI FD vs Small Finance Bank FD: How much more can you earn on ₹5 lakh?

SBI’s highest FD rate of 6.45% trails the 8.10% offered by Suryoday and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks on select tenures. On a ₹5 lakh deposit, the higher rate can mean an additional ₹8,250 in annual interest before taxes and compounding differences.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 6:10 AM IST
SBI FD vs Small Finance Bank FD: How much more can you earn on ₹5 lakh?Suryoday’s 30-month FD and Utkarsh’s 666-day FD offer the 8.10% headline rate, compared with SBI’s 444-day tenure for its highest regular-customer rate.

For investors seeking predictable returns, the gap between fixed deposit rates at large banks and small finance banks can be significant. As of August 11, SBI’s highest FD rate for regular customers stood at 6.45%, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offered up to 8.10% on specified tenures.

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On a ₹5 lakh deposit, the difference translates into ₹8,250 more in annual interest when calculated at the respective headline rates. SBI’s 6.45% rate is available for a 444-day deposit, while Suryoday offers 8.10% for 30 months and Utkarsh offers 8.10% for 666 days. Therefore, the comparison is based on annualised interest and not the final maturity amount, since the applicable tenures are different.

Bank Highest FD rate Tenure Annual interest on ₹5 lakh*
SBI 6.45% 444 days ₹32,250
Suryoday SFB 8.10% 30 months ₹40,500
Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 666 days ₹40,500
Extra from Suryoday/Utkarsh 1.65 percentage points ₹8,250

*Illustrative calculation based on annualised rates; actual FD interest/maturity value will depend on the bank’s compounding and payout terms.

The rate gap

The rate gap becomes particularly relevant for investors willing to lock in money for longer periods. Suryoday’s 30-month FD and Utkarsh’s 666-day FD offer the 8.10% headline rate, compared with SBI’s 444-day tenure for its highest regular-customer rate.

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However, a higher FD rate should not automatically be treated as a better investment. SBI is a large public-sector bank, while Suryoday and Utkarsh belong to the small finance bank category. The higher rates offered by SFBs reflect their different business models and funding requirements, and investors should consider the financial strength, liquidity needs and tenure before choosing a deposit.

Deposit insurance is another factor investors should understand. Bank deposits are covered by DICGC insurance subject to the applicable overall limit of ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. This makes it important for investors with larger amounts to consider diversification rather than concentrating their entire bank-deposit portfolio with one institution.

The rate comparison

The rate comparison also shows that investors do not necessarily have to choose between safety and returns in absolute terms, but they do need to assess the trade-off between the additional yield and the characteristics of the institution offering it.

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For senior citizens, the gap can be even wider. SBI’s highest senior-citizen rate is 7.05%, while Suryoday and Utkarsh offer up to 8.25%, and Shivalik and Unity Small Finance Bank offer as much as 8.50% on specified tenures.

Bank Highest FD rate Tenure Annual interest on ₹5 lakh*
SBI 6.45% 444 days ₹32,250
Suryoday SFB 8.10% 30 months ₹40,500
Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 666 days ₹40,500
Extra from Suryoday/Utkarsh 1.65 percentage points ₹8,250

For a ₹5 lakh investor, therefore, the choice is not simply about chasing the highest FD rate. SBI offers a lower headline rate, while SFBs offer a higher potential return. Investors should compare the tenure, premature withdrawal rules, payout structure, deposit insurance coverage and the bank’s financial profile before committing funds.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 16, 2026 6:10 AM IST
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