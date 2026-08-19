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Senior Citizen Card: One application could open the door to these numerous benefits  

Senior Citizen Card: One application could open the door to these numerous benefits  

A Senior Citizen Card can help Indians aged 60 and above access a range of age-linked welfare, healthcare, travel and financial benefits. Yet with only around 3 crore of India’s 15.4 crore senior citizens holding the card, many may be missing out on available concessions and schemes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 4:35 PM IST
Senior Citizen Card: One application could open the door to these numerous benefits  The Senior Citizen Card can help eligible citizens access government welfare schemes, pensions, healthcare concessions, travel benefits and other services available to senior citizens.

For Indians aged 60 and above, a Senior Citizen Card can serve as an important proof of age and eligibility for various concessions and welfare schemes. However, with issuance handled at the state or local level, the application process and benefits can vary across states.

Around 3 crore of India’s estimated 15.4 crore senior citizens hold a Senior Citizen Card, according to the figures cited in the source material. The card can help eligible citizens access government welfare schemes, pensions, healthcare concessions, travel benefits and other services available to senior citizens.

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Who can apply for a Senior Citizen Card?

Generally, an Indian citizen aged 60 or above can qualify for senior-citizen benefits, although individual schemes and state-issued cards may have additional eligibility conditions. Being employed, salaried or self-employed does not by itself prevent a person from qualifying on the basis of age.

The card acts as an identity and age document for senior citizens and can be used when applying for benefits or concessions where such proof is required.

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What benefits does the card provide?

The benefits associated with senior-citizen status vary between central and state government schemes. These can include concessional fares on certain state transport services, healthcare concessions at government facilities and discounts offered by participating private hospitals.

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Senior citizens can also access the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) if they meet its eligibility criteria. Banks may offer preferential interest rates to senior citizens on fixed deposits and recurring deposits, although the actual rate depends on the bank and deposit scheme.

The tax benefits available to senior citizens are linked to their age and applicable income-tax provisions rather than being granted solely because they possess the card. Under the old tax regime, senior citizens can receive a higher basic exemption limit than younger taxpayers, while those aged 80 and above are classified as super senior citizens and receive a higher limit.

Other provisions can include deductions for health insurance premiums under Section 80D and interest income under Section 80TTB, subject to the applicable rules and limits.

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Documents required

Applicants may generally need to submit:

Aadhaar card or other identity proof
Proof of age
Address or residence proof
Passport-size photograph
Mobile number
Voter ID or ration card, where applicable
Retirement proof, if applicable
Caste certificate, where relevant

Requirements can differ across states.

How to apply online or offline

Senior citizens can check their state’s official e-District or social welfare portal for the application process. On the relevant portal, applicants typically need to complete the form, provide personal details, upload age and address proofs and submit the application. A fee may apply depending on the state.

Those preferring an offline application can approach the nearest Tehsildar/Tahsildar, Sewa Kendra or designated social welfare office, depending on the state. The applicant generally needs to submit the completed form along with supporting documents.

After verification, the certificate or card is issued according to the state’s prescribed process and timeline. Since benefits and procedures are not uniform across India, applicants should verify the latest requirements on their state government’s official portal before applying.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 4:35 PM IST
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