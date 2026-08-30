Senior Citizen FD vs SCSS: 8.2% SCSS rate vs bank FD rates — what should retirees choose?

Interest rates: SCSS has an edge

The SCSS interest rate is 8.2% per annum for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, with interest paid quarterly. The rate has remained at 8.2% since April 2023, according to the source.

Senior citizen FD rates vary between banks and tenures. Small finance banks are currently offering some of the highest rates. Jana Small Finance Bank and Slice Small Finance Bank offer 7.5% for three-year deposits, while AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.60%. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.75% for senior citizens on select slabs and higher rates on some other tenures.

This means SCSS can offer a higher rate than many conventional bank FDs, although investors should compare the specific FD tenure and bank before deciding.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Suryoday SFB FD rates revised: Up to 8.50% for senior citizens, 5-year FD offers 8.25%; check details

Investment limit and tenure

SCSS allows eligible investors to deposit between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 30 lakh, with a five-year tenure that can be extended by another three years.

Bank FDs, by comparison, offer much greater flexibility in investment amounts and tenures. Some small finance banks allow senior citizens to invest up to Rs. 3 crore, making FDs more suitable for those with larger investible surpluses.

Senior Citizen FD vs SCSS: Key Differences

Feature Senior Citizen FD SCSS Interest rate Generally 7%-7.75% at several small finance banks for select 3-year tenures 8.2% p.a. for Q1 FY2026-27 Backing Bank deposit; DICGC insurance up to Rs. 5 lakh per depositor per bank Government-backed Eligibility Generally senior citizens aged 60 years and above Resident individuals aged 60 years and above; certain retired civilian and defence employees can qualify earlier Minimum investment Depends on the bank Rs. 1,000 Maximum investment Can be as high as Rs. 3 crore at some small finance banks Rs. 30 lakh Tenure Flexible, depending on bank and FD 5 years, extendable by 3 years Interest payout Monthly, quarterly or cumulative, depending on FD Quarterly Tax benefit Tax-saving FDs may qualify under Section 80C Deposit qualifies for Section 80C deduction up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under the old tax regime Tax on interest Taxable at applicable slab rate Taxable at applicable slab rate Premature withdrawal Depends on bank/FD terms; usually subject to penalty Allowed subject to prescribed penalties Best suited for Investors seeking flexible tenure, higher deposit limits and payout choices Seniors seeking government-backed returns and regular income

Safety and liquidity

Advertisement

SCSS is a government-backed retirement savings scheme and is classified as very low risk. FD investors have deposit insurance of up to Rs. 5 lakh per depositor per bank under DICGC, including deposits with small finance banks. The source advises spreading large FD investments across multiple banks to reduce concentration risk.

FDs also provide greater choice in maturity periods and interest-payout structures, including monthly, quarterly or cumulative options.

MUST READ: ₹20,000, ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh in 5-year senior citizen FD: SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB or Axis Bank — Which gives better returns?

Tax treatment

SCSS deposits qualify for a deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C under the old tax regime, but this benefit is unavailable under the new tax regime. SCSS interest remains taxable at the applicable slab rate.

SCSS vs FD: Which should seniors choose?

For retirees prioritising government backing and a relatively high fixed return, SCSS has an advantage. FDs, however, may be preferable for investors seeking larger investment limits, flexible tenures and more liquidity options.

For many senior citizens, a combination of SCSS for core retirement income and FDs across multiple banks for diversification and flexibility could provide a more balanced approach.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SBI new FD rates: Bank revises bulk deposit interest by up to 25 bps, keeps retail rates unchanged