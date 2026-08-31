September money changes: LPG, airfares, bank charges and more that could affect your budget

Oil marketing companies typically review LPG prices at the beginning of every month. This means consumers should check the revised rates for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders once the September prices are announced.

The monthly revision does not necessarily mean prices will rise. LPG rates can remain unchanged or move higher or lower depending on government pricing decisions and other factors.

For households, even a small change in the price of a domestic cylinder can affect monthly expenses because LPG is a recurring household cost. Commercial LPG prices are particularly important for restaurants and other businesses, where higher fuel costs could add to operating expenses.

Consumers should therefore check the applicable September LPG price rather than assume that August's rate will continue.

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ATF prices could influence air travel costs

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is another price that can be reviewed at the beginning of the month. Since fuel is a significant operating expense for airlines, changes in ATF prices can influence their cost structure.

However, a rise in ATF prices does not automatically translate into an equivalent increase in airfares. Ticket prices also depend on factors such as passenger demand, airline capacity, route competition, airport charges and the timing of bookings.

For travellers planning September trips, fuel prices are therefore one factor worth monitoring alongside the usual airfare variables.

Bank charges may vary by lender

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Bank customers should also watch for revisions to service charges. Banks periodically change fees for services such as ATM transactions, cash handling, account-related services and other facilities.

These changes are not uniform across the banking sector. A revision by one lender does not mean all banks will change their charges from September 1.

Customers who frequently exceed free ATM transaction limits, use cash services or have accounts with specific service conditions should check their bank's latest schedule of charges.

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Don't confuse September changes with bulk FD rules

Fixed-deposit investors should also distinguish September's developments from the RBI's revised framework for bulk deposits of ₹3 crore or more, which takes effect from October 1, 2026.

Under the revised framework, banks will have to disclose applicable bulk-deposit interest rates on their websites every business day. They will also have to offer the same rate across branches for deposits in the same applicable category accepted on the same date.

The change primarily concerns large depositors and does not mean ordinary retail FDs will suddenly be repriced.

Tax deadlines to track in September

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September also brings several routine tax and GST deadlines. September 7 is the deadline for TDS/TCS payment for August, while September 11 is the monthly GSTR-1 filing deadline for eligible taxpayers.

The second instalment of advance tax is due on September 15, followed by the monthly GSTR-3B deadline on September 20. Several tax audit and other compliance deadlines fall on September 30.

For most households, the key priority is to check LPG prices, review bank charges where relevant and factor in potential fuel-related cost changes while planning September expenses.

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