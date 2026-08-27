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Small Finance Bank FD rates cross 8%: Should you move money from SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank?

Small Finance Bank FD rates cross 8%: Should you move money from SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank?

Small finance banks are offering fixed deposit rates of up to 8.25% for regular customers and 8.50% for senior citizens, well above the rates offered by major lenders. For investors considering a switch from SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank, the higher returns need to be weighed against tenure, liquidity and the ₹5 lakh DICGC insurance limit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:55 AM IST
Small Finance Bank FD rates cross 8%: Should you move money from SBI, HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank?FD rates remain competitive across select banks and tenures, with small finance banks offering some of the highest returns currently available to investors.

Small finance banks (SFBs) are offering fixed deposit rates significantly higher than those available at India’s largest banks, giving conservative investors a reason to compare returns before renewing or moving their deposits. As of August 25, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offered the highest rate in the supplied data at 8.25% for general citizens and 8.50% for senior citizens.

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By comparison, SBI’s highest regular FD rate was 6.45%, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offered a maximum of 6.50%. This means the gap between the highest SFB rate and large-bank rates can be as much as 1.75 percentage points.

Bank Highest rate for general citizens Highest rate for senior citizens
Suryoday SFB 8.25% 8.50%
Shivalik SFB 8.00% 8.50%
Jana SFB 8.00% 8.30%
Ujjivan SFB 7.80% 8.30%
Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 8.25%
Unity SFB 8.00% 8.50%
SBI 6.45%
HDFC Bank 6.50%
ICICI Bank 6.50%

MUST READ: Small finance bank FDs offer 8.10% vs SBI’s 6.45%: Is the extra 165 bps worth the risk?

Should you move your FD?

The higher rate can be attractive, but investors should not make the decision based on the headline rate alone. The first consideration is tenure. Suryoday’s 8.25% rate, for instance, is available on a five-year deposit. Utkarsh offers 8.10% for 666 days, while Unity’s 8% rate is available for 501 days. Shivalik offers 8% for roughly two years.

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Therefore, an investor who does not want to lock money away for five years may find a slightly lower rate on a shorter-tenure FD more suitable.

MUST READ: HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Slice SFB and ESAF SFB revise FD rates; senior investors can earn up to 8.50%

The second consideration is deposit insurance. Deposits with banks are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. This makes diversification important for investors placing larger amounts in bank FDs.

Suryoday vs Other Banks: Highest FD Rates

Bank Highest Rate Tenure
Suryoday SFB 8.25% 5 years
Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 666 days
Shivalik SFB 8.00% 21 months–7 years
Jana SFB 8.00% 3 years
Unity SFB 8.00% 1 year 4 months–15 days
Ujjivan SFB 7.80% 2 years
Bandhan Bank 7.45% 2 years
IDFC First Bank 7.25% 3 years
Yes Bank 7.25% 18–24 months
RBL Bank 7.20% 3 years
Bank of Baroda 6.75% 555 days
Bank of India 6.70% 3 years
PNB 6.60% 444 days

How much does the higher rate matter?

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For a ₹10 lakh deposit, an 8.50% simple annual interest rate would generate about ₹85,000 in interest in a year before tax, compared with roughly ₹65,000 at 6.50%. The actual maturity amount will depend on the tenure and compounding frequency.

Senior citizens can also benefit from higher rates, with Suryoday, Shivalik and Unity offering up to 8.50% in the supplied data.

Ultimately, moving money from a large bank to an SFB can make sense for investors prioritising higher FD returns, provided they assess the tenure, liquidity requirements, tax impact and DICGC coverage. Rather than shifting the entire corpus, spreading deposits across institutions and maturities can help balance returns and risk.

ALSO READ: Suryoday SFB FD rates revised:  Up to 8.50% for senior citizens, 5-year FD offers 8.25%; check details 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:55 AM IST
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