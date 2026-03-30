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Sukanya at 8.2%, PPF steady as govt keeps small savings rates unchanged for another quarter

Sukanya at 8.2%, PPF steady as govt keeps small savings rates unchanged for another quarter

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent, unchanged from the current quarter.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026 7:31 PM IST
Sukanya at 8.2%, PPF steady as govt keeps small savings rates unchanged for another quarterGovt holds small savings rates for April–June quarter; PPF, NSC unchanged

The government on Monday kept interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the eighth consecutive quarter, maintaining returns on instruments such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) for the April–June period of FY27.

Must Read: Relying only on bank fixed deposits? You may be missing safer options with higher returns

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In a notification, the finance ministry said the rates applicable from April 1 to June 30, 2026, would remain the same as those for the January–March quarter.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2026-27, starting from April 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026) of FY 2025-26," the ministry said.

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The decision extends the status quo on returns across small savings instruments, which have not seen any revision since early 2024.

According to the notification, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent, unchanged from the current quarter.

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Small savings schemes, which include PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi, and time deposits, are reviewed by the government on a quarterly basis. These instruments are widely used by households for long-term savings and are often seen as benchmarks for fixed-income returns.

Published on: Mar 30, 2026 7:31 PM IST
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