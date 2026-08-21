Suryoday SFB FD rates revised:  Up to 8.50% for senior citizens, 5-year FD offers 8.25%; check details 

The annualised yield reflects the effect of compounding over the tenure, so investors should not confuse it with the headline interest rate. The bank offers FD tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. However, the highest rate is available specifically for five years, rather than at the longest tenure.

Beyond five years, the rate falls to 7.25% for regular customers and 7.40% for senior citizens. Investors should therefore not assume that extending an FD automatically results in a higher return.

30-month FD offers a shorter alternative

For investors unwilling to lock in their money for five years, the 30-month FD offers a relatively high rate. Regular customers can earn 8.10%, while senior citizens get 8.25%.

The 18-month FD offers 7.80% for regular customers and 7.95% for senior citizens, with annualised yields of 8.03% and 8.19%.

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Senior citizens get higher rates

At the higher-rate tenures, senior citizens receive an additional 25 basis points over regular depositors. The five-year FD offers 8.25% to regular customers versus 8.50% to senior citizens. At 30 months, the rates are 8.10% and 8.25%, while the 18-month rates are 7.80% and 7.95%.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD Rates

FD Tenure Regular Customers Senior Citizens 7 days to 14 days 4.00% 4.15% 15 days to 45 days 4.25% 4.40% 46 days to 90 days 4.50% 4.65% 91 days to 6 months 5.00% 5.15% Above 6 months to 9 months 5.50% 5.65% Above 9 months to less than 1 year 6.00% 6.15% 1 year 7.25% 7.40% Above 1 year to less than 18 months 7.25% 7.40% 18 months 7.80% 7.95% Above 18 months to 2 years 7.25% 7.40% Above 2 years to less than 30 months 7.25% 7.40% 30 months 8.10% 8.25% Above 30 months to 3 years 7.95% 8.10% Above 3 years to less than 5 years 6.75% 6.90% 5 years 8.25% 8.50% Above 5 years to 10 years 7.25% 7.40%

What does a ₹10 lakh investment mean?

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A ₹10 lakh investment in the five-year FD would carry a headline rate of 8.25% for a regular customer and 8.50% for a senior citizen. The bank's rate card shows annualised yields of 8.51% and 8.77%, respectively. The actual maturity amount will depend on the FD type and applicable payout or compounding structure.

Liquidity remains important

The five-year FD may offer the highest rate, but a higher rate should not be the only consideration when choosing a deposit. The five-year FD may offer the highest rate, but investors should consider whether the money will be needed before maturity. Those expecting expenses within a shorter period could split their corpus across different tenures instead of locking the entire amount into one FD.

Suryoday vs Other Banks: Highest FD Rates

Bank Highest Rate Shown Tenure Suryoday SFB 8.25% 5 years Utkarsh SFB 8.10% 666 days Shivalik SFB 8.00% 21 months–7 years Jana SFB 8.00% 3 years Unity SFB 8.00% 1 year 4 months–15 days Ujjivan SFB 7.80% 2 years Bandhan Bank 7.45% 2 years IDFC First Bank 7.25% 3 years Yes Bank 7.25% 18 months–24 months RBL Bank 7.20% 3 years Bank of Baroda 6.75% 555 days Bank of India 6.70% 3 years PNB 6.60% 444 days SBI 6.45% 444 days HDFC Bank 6.50% 3 years–4 years 7 months ICICI Bank 6.50% 5 years

ALSO READ: 8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?

The rate card also lists NRE and NRO deposit rates. For the five-year tenure, the listed rate is 8.25%, with an annualised yield of 8.51%. NRIs should consider applicable tax and repatriation implications before investing.

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Before booking an FD, investors should check premature-withdrawal conditions, payout options and taxation. DICGC deposit insurance is subject to the applicable ₹5 lakh limit per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.