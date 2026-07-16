Taxpayers can now view their foreign asset data on Income Tax portal

Taxpayers can now view details of their foreign assets and overseas income on the Income Tax Department’s e-Filing portal, following a new taxpayer facilitation initiative launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The feature allows eligible taxpayers to access information relating to foreign financial assets and income through their Annual Information Statement (AIS), helping them accurately report overseas holdings while filing their Income Tax Returns.

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According to the Finance Ministry sources, the move is intended to improve voluntary tax compliance and reduce inadvertent reporting errors.

The department clarified that the initiative is not meant for scrutiny or investigation but has been introduced to help taxpayers meet their compliance obligations.

The information available in the AIS is sourced through India’s Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework, under which more than 100 partner jurisdictions share financial account information of Indian tax residents.

The data may include details of foreign bank accounts, custodial accounts, financial investments, interest income, dividends, and certain other specified foreign income.

Currently, taxpayers can access information received for calendar years 2022, 2023, and 2024. Information for calendar year 2025 will be displayed after it is received from partner jurisdictions, likely in September or October 2026.

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Sources, however, cautioned that the information displayed in the AIS may not represent a complete record of a taxpayer’s foreign assets or foreign-source income. Taxpayers are still required to disclose all foreign assets and overseas income in Schedule FA and Schedule FSI of their Income Tax Return, regardless of whether such information is reflected in the AIS.

To spread awareness, the CBDT has started sending SMS and email alerts to taxpayers informing them about the new feature and reminding them to make appropriate disclosures while filing returns for Assessment Year 2026-27.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to leverage technology to make tax compliance more transparent, convenient and taxpayer-friendly, while encouraging voluntary compliance through non-intrusive measures.

