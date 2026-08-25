This 25-year-old built ₹1.6 crore through meme pages and online content, now seeks advice on his money

He has also taken a ₹50 lakh term insurance policy but said he does not currently have health insurance for himself or his parents.

How his ₹1.6 crore portfolio is divided

Indian equities account for the largest portion of his wealth at ₹90 lakh. He has another ₹45 lakh in cash and bank savings.

His portfolio also includes ₹15 lakh in real estate, ₹7.5 lakh in US stocks and ₹5 lakh in mutual funds. Crypto and fixed deposits together account for ₹4 lakh.

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He said some expenses have not been included in his calculations, including a second-hand car worth around ₹4 lakh that he bought two years ago.

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He has ₹30-45 lakh sitting in the bank

While his business continues to generate income, the entrepreneur said the fact that his earnings can fluctuate has made him more cautious about his next move.

"My income primarily comes from my business, so it can fluctuate quite a bit," he wrote. "The thing I'm trying to figure out now is what the next phase should look like."

A large chunk of his money has also remained in savings accounts while he waits for the right investment opportunity.

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"I've had around ₹30-45L sitting in the bank for quite some time. I know keeping such a large amount in a savings account isn't particularly productive, but I've been looking at real estate for the last 1-2 years and haven't found an opportunity where I felt the price and risk/reward made enough sense."

He asked Reddit users for ideas on how he could diversify his assets, scale his media business and work towards Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE).

Reddit users discuss what he should do next

The post sparked a discussion around whether the entrepreneur should continue focusing on his digital business or use his existing wealth to build other sources of income.

One user suggested that he should not rush into real estate simply because he has a large amount of cash available, writing, "At 25, you have time on your side. I'd focus on protecting what you've built first and then diversify gradually rather than making one large bet."

Another user pointed to the concentration in equities and said, "₹90 lakh in equities is already a significant exposure. The next step should probably be about balancing the portfolio and building stability around the business income."

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A third user advised him to keep his business at the centre of his wealth-building strategy. "Your biggest asset may actually be the business that's generating the cash. If it has room to grow, reinvesting a part of the money into making it less dependent on you could be worth more than chasing another asset class," the user commented.

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Others questioned whether buying property made sense simply because he had been holding cash for some time. "Don't buy real estate just to deploy the money. If you haven't found a deal with the right numbers in two years, waiting is better than forcing a purchase," another Redditor wrote.

The discussion also highlighted the need to strengthen his financial safety net, particularly given that his primary income comes from a business. Some users suggested prioritising adequate health insurance and keeping a dedicated emergency corpus before taking on additional investment risk.