Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
US stocks or US ETFs: Should Indian investors buy NVIDIA directly or invest through Nasdaq 100 funds?

US stocks or US ETFs: Should Indian investors buy NVIDIA directly or invest through Nasdaq 100 funds?

Indian investors looking to diversify internationally can choose between buying individual US stocks such as NVIDIA and investing through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The choice depends on their risk appetite, desired market exposure and whether they prefer company-specific investments or broader diversification.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 1:26 PM IST
US stocks or US ETFs: Should Indian investors buy NVIDIA directly or invest through Nasdaq 100 funds?Groww's platform offers access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs, including the Vanguard S&P 500, SPDR S&P 500, Invesco Nasdaq 100 and VanEck Semiconductor ETFs

With Groww opening US stock investing to all customers, Indian investors can now access global technology giants such as NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, alongside exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking major US indices. While buying individual stocks offers direct exposure to specific companies, investing through ETFs can provide diversification across multiple businesses. The choice depends on an investor's risk appetite, investment horizon and portfolio objectives.

Advertisement

Groww's platform offers access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs, including the Vanguard S&P 500, SPDR S&P 500, Invesco Nasdaq 100 and VanEck Semiconductor ETFs. It also supports fractional investing, allowing customers to buy portions of individual shares rather than investing the amount required for a full share.

NVIDIA directly or through Nasdaq 100 ETFs?

Consider an investor who wants exposure to NVIDIA, one of the prominent companies in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor industry. One option is to purchase NVIDIA shares directly. This gives the investor direct exposure to the company's stock performance, earnings growth and business prospects.

However, it also brings concentration risk. If NVIDIA faces slowing demand, increased competition, regulatory challenges or disappointing earnings, the investor's portfolio could be significantly affected.

Advertisement

An alternative is investing through a Nasdaq 100 ETF, such as Invesco Nasdaq 100. The index comprises 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, offering exposure to multiple businesses rather than depending on one company's performance.

According to Akshay Falgunia, Fund Manager at PPFAS GIFT, the Nasdaq 100 provides greater exposure to technology and biotechnology businesses. However, its sector concentration can also result in higher volatility.

MUST READ: Property, stocks & bonds: BlackRock sees 4-fold jump in Indian household investments by 2035

US stocks vs US ETFs: Key differences for Indian investors

Investment option

Exposure

Diversification

Key risk

NVIDIA shares

Direct exposure to NVIDIA

Low; single-company investment

Advertisement

Company-specific risk

Nasdaq 100 ETF (Invesco)

100 large non-financial Nasdaq-listed companies

Higher than individual stocks, but technology-heavy

Sector concentration and volatility

S&P 500 ETF (Vanguard / SPDR)

Around 500 leading US companies

Broad sector diversification

Overall US market risk

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Semiconductor companies

Diversification within one industry

Sector-specific risk

S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100: Which offers better diversification?

The S&P 500 comprises approximately 500 leading US companies across multiple sectors. According to Falgunia, these companies collectively represent more than 40% of global stock market value, making the index a broad-based option for international exposure.

The Nasdaq 100, in contrast, is more concentrated in technology and innovation-driven businesses. While it may appeal to investors seeking exposure to artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, it also carries greater sector-specific risks.

ALSO READ: JioBlackRock launches new global equity fund; minimum investment starts at $5,000

Falgunia told Livemint that the S&P 500 as a starting point for investors seeking broad international diversification, while the Nasdaq 100 may suit those comfortable with higher volatility.

Investors seeking more focused semiconductor exposure can also consider sector-specific ETFs such as VanEck Semiconductor. However, these funds carry higher industry concentration risk than broader market indices.

Advertisement

How much should investors allocate to US stocks and ETFs?

Falgunia suggests that Indian investors beginning their international investment journey could consider allocating around 10% of their equity portfolio to overseas investments. This allocation could gradually increase to approximately 25-33% as investors become more comfortable with international markets.

For instance, an investor with an equity portfolio of ₹10 lakh could initially allocate ₹1 lakh to international investments. Increasing the allocation to 25% would mean investing ₹2.5 lakh overseas.

These are broad allocation suggestions, not fixed recommendations for every investor.

What about costs and taxation?

Indian residents investing directly in US stocks and ETFs must account for currency conversion charges, bank remittance fees and applicable taxes. Overseas remittances are governed by the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted transactions.

Investors must also consider capital gains taxation, dividend taxation, US withholding tax and foreign asset disclosure requirements in India. The applicable tax treatment can differ between directly held foreign shares, overseas ETFs and Indian-listed international funds.

DO READ: US debt ceiling crisis in 2027? Why Indian markets should watch Nov midterm polls

Ultimately, buying NVIDIA directly may suit investors comfortable with company-specific risks, while Nasdaq 100 ETFs offer exposure to a basket of technology-led businesses. For those prioritising broader diversification, the S&P 500 could be a more suitable starting point. The decision should depend on portfolio concentration, investment horizon and risk tolerance rather than the popularity of individual US stocks.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more