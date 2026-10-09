Vivriti Asset Management returns ₹3,400 crore to investors across two fund vintages

Launched in early 2022, the Vintage II funds completed their final close by September 2023. Their investors included insurance companies, all-India financial institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

The three funds collectively returned more than ₹2,260 crore in capital and income to investors. The moderate-risk scheme generated a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of around 15%, while the conservative scheme, which invested exclusively in portfolio companies rated in the ‘A’ category, delivered a gross IRR of approximately 12%.

Net of fees and expenses, aggregate returns across investors stood at around 13% for the moderate scheme and 10.5% for the conservative scheme, the company said.

The funds invested in businesses across infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports and digital infrastructure, as well as clean energy, manufacturing and services. Portfolio companies included businesses in logistics, co-working, financial services and enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS).

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Vineet Sukumar, founder and managing director of Vivriti Asset Management, said private credit was addressing financing requirements that often fall between conventional bank lending and equity capital.

Soumendra Ghosh, chief investment officer at VAM, said the fund distributions demonstrated the role of private credit in investor portfolios, highlighting its potential to generate steady income and predictable capital returns with lower volatility in outcomes.

VAM said it had invested more than ₹12,500 crore across over 125 portfolio companies since inception. The asset manager is part of Vivriti Group, which has facilitated more than ₹85,000 crore in financing since its establishment.