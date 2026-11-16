Wall Street faces $300 billion AI risk as retirement savings from high earners come under pressure: Here's how

How retirement savings support Wall Street

America's retirement system has become a significant source of equity demand.

According to Schroders, US retirement assets reached approximately $49.1 trillion in late 2025, approaching the $59.6 trillion valuation of the country's stock market.

Defined contribution retirement plans, including 401(k) accounts, and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) received approximately $980 billion in gross contributions during 2024.

These contributions translated into an estimated $478 billion in US equity purchases.

MUST READ: NPS XIRR vs CAGR: Which return measure better reflects your actual pension investment?

Unlike discretionary investors, retirement savers typically invest regularly through payroll deductions, providing consistent demand even during market volatility.

Schroders estimates that retirement accounts purchased approximately $425 billion in US equities during the 2022 market downturn.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Earnings growth to drive 19% Asian equity rally in 2027 despite AI volatility risks: Goldman Sachs

Why AI threatens high-income contributors

The report identifies a particular vulnerability: highly paid professionals contribute disproportionately to retirement savings.

The highest-paid 20% of employees within companies receive approximately 44% of employer retirement contributions.

Retirement plan participation is particularly high in finance and insurance, at 87%, and information industries, at 80%.

These sectors also contain occupations potentially exposed to AI-driven automation.

Schroders examines a scenario in which US unemployment reaches 10% by 2030 amid rapid AI adoption. However, this represents a stress scenario rather than a forecast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO faces a $901 billion question: Can AI revenues justify its compute bill?

Could Wall Street lose $150 billion annually?

Schroders estimates that a 10% reduction in exposed retirement investment flows could lower annual US equity purchases by $20–30 billion.

A 25% reduction could eliminate $50–75 billion, while a more severe 50% contraction could remove $100–150 billion annually.

These estimates illustrate potential vulnerabilities rather than predicted investment withdrawals.

The consequences could become particularly significant during market downturns, when automatic retirement contributions help offset selling pressure.

What should investors watch?

The report suggests that AI's financial consequences could extend beyond technology valuations and corporate earnings.

Employment trends among high-income professionals, retirement contribution growth and household investment patterns could become increasingly important indicators.

For investors, the concern is not that $300 billion will suddenly disappear from Wall Street. Rather, prolonged employment disruption could gradually weaken a dependable source of equity demand, potentially increasing market volatility even as AI improves corporate productivity.

Advertisement

DO READ: AI trade losing momentum? Jefferies says India could emerge as a big winner of global market rotation