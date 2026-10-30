Why are India’s young motor insurance buyers looking beyond claim settlement to seek greater flexibility?

Young consumers, accustomed to seamless digital experiences in shopping and banking, increasingly expect insurance policies to be easy to understand, purchase and use. They want fewer paperwork requirements, simpler processes and faster service, rather than viewing insurance solely as a mandatory purchase.

One product reflecting this shift is Pay As You Drive (PAYD) motor insurance. Unlike traditional policies that do not directly price premiums according to actual distance driven, PAYD options allow customers to align coverage costs with their vehicle usage.

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Some PAYD add-ons offer discounts on the own-damage premium based on driving distance, while other structures let policyholders choose an annual kilometre slab. Customers whose driving requirements increase may be able to purchase additional kilometres through top-up options, depending on the policy terms.

Buyers are also looking at add-ons that provide more tailored protection. Zero Depreciation Cover can reduce depreciation-related deductions on eligible claims, while Consumables Cover can help meet the cost of items such as nuts, bolts and screws that may be excluded from standard policies. Return to Invoice Cover can provide protection based on the vehicle’s original invoice value in specified total-loss or theft cases.

Other options include Daily Conveyance Cover, which may provide a temporary vehicle or a daily allowance while the insured vehicle is being repaired, as well as Roadside Assistance, Tyre Protect, Key and Lock Protect, and Loss of Personal Belongings Cover. Availability and benefits vary by policy.

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Technology is also changing the claims experience. Digit Insurance uses an AI-enabled vehicle damage detection tool to identify damaged panels and support faster inspections. AI-driven repair recommendation systems can help assess whether damaged parts should be repaired or replaced, potentially reducing approval timelines and unnecessary replacements.

“The conversation is no longer limited to what happens during a claim; it now includes everything that happens before and after,” Kumar said.

For insurers, the challenge is to combine flexible coverage and digital convenience with transparent policy terms and reliable claims support. For young buyers, evaluating both the protection offered and the service experience is becoming an increasingly important part of choosing motor insurance.