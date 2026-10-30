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Your mutual fund investments face climate risk. Find out why

Your mutual fund investments face climate risk. Find out why

None of India’s largest mutual fund houses have conducted climate risk analysis of their portfolios, putting investors’ money at risk.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Your mutual fund investments face climate risk. Find out whyThe report finds that coal policy remains the clearest gap, even as 7 of the 12 fund houses now offer ESG- or sustainability-themed funds.

India’s largest Asset Management Companies (AMCs), which together manage more than 80% of the country’s mutual fund assets, scored zero on climate scenario analysis and stress testing for the second year running, according to a report released today (October 30).

While three AMCs of the 12 now disclose verified emissions from their own operations and two have set time-bound targets to reduce them, none publicly disclose the emissions of the companies in their portfolios (financed emissions).

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These findings come from the second edition of Risking Alpha, a climate-risk assessment for the mutual fund industry by Climate Risk Horizons (CRH).

The scorecard records broad improvement across the industry. Of the 12 fund houses 10 have raised their overall scores this year even though the assessment criteria were applied more strictly than in 2025, and the number scoring 10 or more out of 20 rose from three to seven.

Most of the gains came from stronger board oversight, stewardship practices, and BRSR disclosures, areas where the report notes SEBI has set clearer regulatory expectations.

All 12 fund houses now have a stewardship code and a voting policy; 11 have at least a basic responsible investment or ESG screening policy; and 9 are full members of global responsible investment initiatives.

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UTI Asset Management Company took the top position scoring 12 points, up from 9 last year, on the strength of its disclosures on ESG integration, governance, stewardship, and operational emissions. It is followed by SBI Funds Management on 11 points.

ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra and DSP share third place on 10 points each. Axis, Mirae Asset, Tata and Bandhan each improved by three points, with Bandhan moving off a score of zero and Axis rising from 5 to 8 on the back of stronger board-level risk governance and a defined ESG integration process.

The report finds that coal policy remains the clearest gap, even as 7 of the 12 fund houses now offer ESG- or sustainability-themed funds. The 12 fund houses have not publicly disclosed a coal policy that applies across all their funds, and the only coal exclusion in place covers a single ESG scheme without specifying its scope or thresholds.

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The report also notes that SEBI’s ESG fund framework sets no limit on fossil-fuel exposure in ESG-labelled funds. Some of these schemes hold investments in companies with coal-related activities, and investors cannot easily tell whether those holdings are consistent with the fund’s stated strategy.

“SEBI has built an important architecture around ESG strategy classification, BRSR and assurance, which have substantially improved transparency and reduced the scope for an ESG label to mean almost anything but greater specificity is needed in how ESG funds define and disclose their exclusion criteria and thresholds,” said Sneha Yadav, Climate Risk Horizons’ Sustainable Finance Analyst and author of the report.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:26 PM IST
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