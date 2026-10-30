Your mutual fund investments face climate risk. Find out why

These findings come from the second edition of Risking Alpha, a climate-risk assessment for the mutual fund industry by Climate Risk Horizons (CRH).

The scorecard records broad improvement across the industry. Of the 12 fund houses 10 have raised their overall scores this year even though the assessment criteria were applied more strictly than in 2025, and the number scoring 10 or more out of 20 rose from three to seven.

Most of the gains came from stronger board oversight, stewardship practices, and BRSR disclosures, areas where the report notes SEBI has set clearer regulatory expectations.

All 12 fund houses now have a stewardship code and a voting policy; 11 have at least a basic responsible investment or ESG screening policy; and 9 are full members of global responsible investment initiatives.

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UTI Asset Management Company took the top position scoring 12 points, up from 9 last year, on the strength of its disclosures on ESG integration, governance, stewardship, and operational emissions. It is followed by SBI Funds Management on 11 points.

ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Nippon Life India, Kotak Mahindra and DSP share third place on 10 points each. Axis, Mirae Asset, Tata and Bandhan each improved by three points, with Bandhan moving off a score of zero and Axis rising from 5 to 8 on the back of stronger board-level risk governance and a defined ESG integration process.

The report finds that coal policy remains the clearest gap, even as 7 of the 12 fund houses now offer ESG- or sustainability-themed funds. The 12 fund houses have not publicly disclosed a coal policy that applies across all their funds, and the only coal exclusion in place covers a single ESG scheme without specifying its scope or thresholds.

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The report also notes that SEBI’s ESG fund framework sets no limit on fossil-fuel exposure in ESG-labelled funds. Some of these schemes hold investments in companies with coal-related activities, and investors cannot easily tell whether those holdings are consistent with the fund’s stated strategy.

“SEBI has built an important architecture around ESG strategy classification, BRSR and assurance, which have substantially improved transparency and reduced the scope for an ESG label to mean almost anything but greater specificity is needed in how ESG funds define and disclose their exclusion criteria and thresholds,” said Sneha Yadav, Climate Risk Horizons’ Sustainable Finance Analyst and author of the report.