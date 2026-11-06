Zerodha Fund House becomes Zerodha CASE Funds as investor base crosses 12 lakh in three years

Existing mutual fund schemes will also be renamed to reflect the Zerodha CASE Funds identity.

Three years of operations, ₹20,000 crore AUM

Established in 2023 as a joint venture between Zerodha Broking and CASE Platforms, the fund house has expanded its offerings across equity, debt, commodities, multi-asset allocation and goal-based investment solutions.

The company said its growth has been driven by index-based products and a direct-to-investor approach, aimed at simplifying mutual fund investing and improving accessibility.

More than 65% of its investors come from B30 cities, indicating participation beyond India's 30 largest cities.

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Passive investing and product innovation

Zerodha CASE Funds has expanded its portfolio beyond conventional index funds to introduce several products it describes as industry-first innovations.

These include LIQUIDCASE, which the company describes as India's first Growth NAV Liquid ETF, designed to simplify cash management without requiring investors to track dividend payouts.

The fund house also offers an ETF tracking the Nifty Next 100 Index, providing exposure to companies beyond the Nifty 50.

Another offering is its Life Cycle Funds, which automatically adjust asset allocation as investors approach their target investment year.

The company said these products reflect its strategy of combining passive investment solutions with technology-led accessibility.

Investing through WhatsApp and ₹10 daily contributions

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Technology remains central to the fund house's operating model.

Its proprietary platform supports WhatsApp-based investing and systematic investment plan (SIP) management, alongside round-the-clock instant withdrawals from its Overnight Fund, subject to applicable limits.

Investors can also make daily micro-investments starting at ₹10 in eligible schemes, lowering the entry barrier for small-ticket investors.

Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha CASE Funds, said the company's objective remains making investing accessible to a wider population.

"Zerodha CASE Funds' vision has always been to bring the benefits of simple investing to every Indian, regardless of where they live or how much they know about investing," Jain said.

"Our unique approach with having index-based products and going direct to investors has enabled us to stay true to the goal of helping more Indians participate in the capital markets with confidence," he added.

Jain said the company's next phase would focus on helping more Indians make informed investment decisions and build long-term wealth.

What changes for existing investors?

The announcement primarily concerns the fund house's name and branding, including the renaming of existing schemes.

The company has indicated no change to its underlying investment philosophy or approach.

Zerodha CASE Funds will continue offering index funds, exchange-traded funds and funds of funds through direct plans across asset classes.