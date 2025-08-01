7 ways to verify your ITR in 2025 — And why it's more important than ever

ITR filing 2025: Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) is only part of your tax compliance journey. A common misconception among taxpayers is that uploading the return marks the end of the process. In reality, your ITR remains incomplete and invalid unless it is verified within 30 days of submission. As per the Income Tax Department’s regulations, failure to verify within this window can lead to penalties, delayed refunds, and possible legal troubles.

This 30-day verification rule has been in effect since 1 August 2022, replacing the earlier 120-day window that gave taxpayers more leeway. With this tighter deadline now firmly enforced, skipping this final but crucial step can negate all the effort you put into preparing and filing your return.

Why verifying your ITR matters

If your return isn't verified, the Income Tax Department treats it as never filed. This can lead to:

A late filing fee of up to ₹5,000 under Section 234F

1% monthly interest on unpaid tax dues

Refunds are being withheld until the verification is completed

Potential legal notices or complications in prolonged cases

Skipping verification doesn’t just delay your tax refund—it can cost you money and peace of mind. Fortunately, the process is simple and the government offers seven easy ways to get it done.

7 easy ways to verify your ITR

1. Aadhaar OTP

Quick and hassle-free. A One-Time Password (OTP) is sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter it on the income tax e-filing portal to complete verification instantly.

2. EVC via Bank Account

Generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) using your pre-validated bank account. Most leading banks offer this through their internet banking services.

3. EVC via Demat Account

If you’re an active investor, you can also generate an EVC linked to your Demat account. Ensure the account is pre-validated on the e-filing portal.

4. EVC via ATM

Some banks allow you to generate an EVC using their ATM network. The code is sent to your registered mobile number and can be used to verify your return.

5. Net Banking

This method lets you log into the income tax e-filing site directly through your bank’s net banking portal. No separate OTP or code is needed—just a few clicks to verify.

6. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Mandatory for certain taxpayers—like companies or individuals with income over ₹50 lakh—this method requires purchasing a DSC token and installing it for secure verification.

7. Physical Verification (ITR-V)

Prefer offline? You can still opt for physical verification. Download the ITR-V form, sign it in blue ink, and send it via speed post to the CPC in Bengaluru. Make sure it reaches within 30 days of filing. Processing may take 2–3 weeks, and you can track it on the portal under ‘View Returns/Forms.’

What if you miss the 30-day deadline?

If you forget to verify your ITR in time, it becomes invalid, and it’s considered that you never filed a return at all. However, there is a workaround: submit a Condonation of Delay request, explaining the reason for the lapse. Approval is not guaranteed and depends solely on the tax department’s discretion.

How to confirm verification

Once your ITR is verified, the system will display a confirmation message along with a Transaction ID. You’ll also receive a confirmation email on your registered email ID. Save this as proof for your records.

The 30-day verification rule is not just a technicality—it’s a non-negotiable part of your ITR filing process. Choose any of the seven available methods to verify your return promptly and avoid unnecessary fines or refund delays. In 2025, ensuring your ITR is both filed and verified is key to staying compliant and stress-free.