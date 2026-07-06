After-tax returns matter more than headline returns: Here's how taxes can impact your investment gains

Taxes on your investment: When comparing investment options such as mutual funds, fixed deposits (FDs), Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension System (NPS) or gold ETFs, most investors focus on the returns advertised by financial institutions. However, experts say the figure that truly matters is the post-tax return—the amount an investor actually retains after paying taxes on interest, dividends or capital gains.

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With changes to capital gains taxation in recent years, evaluating investments on an after-tax basis has become increasingly important. A recent infographic on post-tax returns illustrates how two investments generating identical pre-tax returns can produce significantly different outcomes once taxes are factored in.

Post-tax return refers to the net return an investor earns after paying applicable taxes. Since different investment products are taxed differently, identical headline returns can translate into substantially different take-home gains depending on the investor's tax slab and the asset class.

The basic formula for calculating post-tax return is:

Post-tax Return = Pre-tax Return × (1 – Tax Rate)

For investments that receive partial tax exemptions, only the taxable portion of the gain is considered while computing the final return. Investors should also evaluate the post-tax real return, which adjusts returns for inflation to measure the actual increase in purchasing power.

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Tax treatment varies across investments

Equity-oriented mutual funds continue to enjoy relatively favourable tax treatment. Long-term capital gains (LTCG) on listed equity shares and equity mutual funds held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding the ₹1.25 lakh annual exemption limit. Short-term capital gains (STCG), however, are taxed at 20%.

Debt mutual funds purchased on or after April 1, 2023 no longer receive indexation benefits. Regardless of the holding period, gains are taxed according to the investor's applicable income-tax slab, reducing their post-tax appeal for individuals in higher tax brackets.

Interest earned on bank fixed deposits is also fully taxable at the investor's slab rate. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) may also apply, although the final tax liability depends on the individual's total taxable income.

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Among traditional investment options, PPF remains one of the most tax-efficient. It follows the Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) regime, meaning contributions, annual interest and maturity proceeds remain tax-free under prevailing rules. NPS also offers tax advantages, with up to 60% of the accumulated corpus eligible for tax-free withdrawal at maturity, while the remaining amount is generally used to purchase an annuity.

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How taxes affect returns

The infographic demonstrates that tax treatment can materially alter investment outcomes. In one example, an investor who puts ₹5 lakh into an equity mutual fund sees the investment grow to ₹7.10 lakh over three years. After claiming the ₹1.25 lakh LTCG exemption and paying tax on the remaining taxable gain, the investor still earns an after-tax gain of nearly ₹2 lakh, translating into an after-tax annualised return of around 12%.

Another comparison shows that over a 15-year period, a PPF investment can generate substantially higher post-tax wealth than a bank FD despite similar nominal returns because PPF earnings are exempt from tax.

The infographic also highlights that debt mutual funds purchased after April 2023 now deliver after-tax returns broadly comparable to bank fixed deposits for investors in higher tax brackets because both are taxed at slab rates.

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Why investors should compare post-tax returns

Financial planners recommend evaluating investments on an after-tax basis rather than relying solely on advertised returns. Besides expected returns, investors should consider tax treatment, holding period, inflation and their financial goals before making investment decisions. Looking beyond headline returns and focusing on after-tax wealth creation can help investors build a more tax-efficient portfolio and maximise long-term gains.

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