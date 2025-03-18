Amitabh Bachchan surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in this account; check details

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has ascended to the position of the highest tax-paying actor in India for the financial year 2024-25, with a reported tax payment of Rs 120 crore on earnings amounting to Rs 350 crore. This development marks a significant shift in the celebrity taxation landscape, as Bachchan paid his final advance tax instalment of Rs 52.5 crore on 15 March 2025.

This move propels him from fourth place to the pinnacle of tax contributors among Indian celebrities, a list previously topped by Shah Rukh Khan, who paid Rs 92 crore in the preceding year. Bachchan's contribution exceeds Khan’s by nearly 30 per cent.

The actor's substantial tax payment reflects his multi-faceted revenue streams. Bachchan’s earnings are derived from a variety of sources, including his roles in feature films, brand endorsements, and television appearances. Notably, he remains a dominant figure in the industry, further exemplified by his participation in the film "Kalki 2898 AD," where his portrayal of Ashwathama received critical acclaim. Reports suggest he earned Rs 20 crore for this role.

Additionally, Bachchan appeared in "Vettaiyan" alongside Rajinikanth, marking his Tamil language debut and reportedly earning him Rs 7 crore. These ventures highlight his enduring appeal and financial acumen in the entertainment sector.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bachchan's involvement in television continues to be a significant income source, particularly his long-standing association with the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). He has confirmed his return for the upcoming season, KBC 17, with registrations set to commence next month. His remuneration per episode has progressively increased, with reports indicating he earned between Rs 4 and Rs 5 crore per episode in the recent seasons. The conclusion of KBC 16 on 11 March saw him reportedly making Rs 5 crore per episode, underscoring the show's lucrative nature and his influential role in its success.

Other high earners in the Indian film industry include Thalapathy Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore, and Salman Khan, contributing Rs 75 crore in taxes. Bachchan's ascendancy in the tax-paying hierarchy is indicative of his financial discipline and broad-spectrum income, setting him apart from his contemporaries. With ongoing projects like "Kalki 2" and multiple endorsements, Bachchan, at the age of 82, demonstrates an enduring dominance in the industry, both in terms of popularity and financial contributions.

Bachchan's financial achievements highlight a broader trend of diversified income streams among top-earning actors. His continuous engagement in high-profile film projects and brand endorsements, coupled with a significant presence on television, positions him uniquely within the entertainment landscape. This strategy not only enhances his earnings but also cements his status as a leading figure in the industry. As he prepares for further projects in 2025, Bachchan remains a significant force, both as an entertainer and a financial contributor, likely setting the stage for continued success in the coming years.