Avoid late fees: E-pay system lets taxpayers skip the lines and clear dues from home. Here's how to use it

A missed tax deadline can cost more than just money it can trigger penalties, legal notices, and a tangle of compliance issues. To make timely payments easier, the Income Tax Department has introduced a digital gateway that simplifies the process, slashes delays, and puts control back in the hands of taxpayers.

The ‘e-pay tax’ feature on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal now enables individuals to pay their taxes quickly and securely. Whether using net banking, debit cards, NEFT/RTGS, or payment gateways, taxpayers can settle dues without visiting a bank or tax office.

How to use the e-pay tax feature

Go to the official income tax e-filing website and click on the ‘e-pay tax’ link under Quick Links.

Enter your PAN twice and your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Use the 6-digit OTP sent to your mobile to verify and proceed.

Confirm your identity with the redacted PAN and name shown.

Select the type of payment: Income Tax, Demand Payment, Equalisation Levy/STT/CTT, or Fees/Other Payments.

Choose the financial year and applicable tax head.

Enter the amount you want to pay.

Pick your payment mode and bank.

Review the summary page for details like category, financial year, and payment method.

Click ‘Pay Now’ to complete the transaction.

This seamless digital route minimises errors, ensures safe payments, and helps taxpayers stay compliant with confidence.