BT explainer: Sold a house? Here’s how you can legally pay zero tax on capital gains

With property prices rising and transactions picking up, long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax has become a key concern for home sellers. However, Section 54 of the Income Tax Act provides a structured route for you to legally reduce—even eliminate—this tax liability, provided you follow specific reinvestment rules.

What is Section 54?

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Section 54 allows you to claim exemption on LTCG arising from the sale of a residential house property, provided you reinvest the gains into another residential property in India.

Applies only to Individuals and HUFs

Available under both old and new tax regimes

Maximum exemption capped at ₹10 crore

Section 54 allows taxpayers to claim an exemption on LTCG arising from the sale of a residential house property, if the gains are reinvested in another residential property. The exemption is available only to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and applies under both the old and new tax regimes. Importantly, the maximum exemption is capped at ₹10 crore.

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Capital gains exemption

At its core, the provision works on a simple principle:

Exemption = lower of capital gains or cost of new house

For instance, if you sell a property for ₹2.20 crore with an indexed cost of ₹1.20 crore, your LTCG is ₹1 crore. If you reinvest the full ₹1 crore into a new residential property, your taxable gain becomes zero. If you invest less, say ₹70 lakh, then ₹30 lakh remains taxable. Even if you invest more than ₹1 crore, the exemption is limited to the capital gains amount.

How to avail of the benefit

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To qualify for this benefit, several conditions must be met. The asset sold must be a long-term capital asset, meaning it should have been held for more than 24 months. It must also be a residential property, with income taxable under “Income from House Property.” Notably, firms, LLPs, and companies are not eligible for this exemption.

The law also clearly defines timelines. You must purchase a new house within one year before or two years after the sale, or construct a house within three years from the date of sale. The new property must be located in India—overseas purchases do not qualify.

There is additional flexibility for smaller gains. If your capital gains are up to ₹2 crore, you can invest in two residential houses and claim exemption on both. However, this benefit can be exercised only once in a lifetime.

If the capital gains are not immediately utilised before filing your income tax return, the amount must be deposited in the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) to retain eligibility for exemption.

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At the same time, safeguards are built into the law. If you sell the newly acquired property within three years, the exemption claimed earlier is reversed and becomes taxable. Additionally, recent amendments ensure that any capital gains exceeding ₹10 crore are not considered for exemption.

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Overall, Section 54 remains one of the most effective tax-saving tools for property sellers. With proper planning, adherence to timelines, and correct reinvestment, you can significantly reduce your tax outgo—and in some cases, bring your LTCG tax liability down to zero.