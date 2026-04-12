BT explainer: What is Kar Saathi? Income Tax Dept’s AI chatbot to simplify ITR filing

Filing income tax returns (ITR) can often be confusing for many taxpayers due to frequent changes in rules, forms, and compliance requirements. To simplify this process, the Income Tax Department has introduced an AI-powered chatbot called Kar Saathi, aimed at making tax filing more accessible and user-friendly.

What is Kar Saathi?

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Kar Saathi is an AI-based virtual assistant integrated into the newly revamped Income Tax portal. It is designed to help taxpayers by answering queries related to income tax filing, notices, refunds, and compliance in real time. The chatbot acts as a single-point support system, reducing the need to navigate multiple pages or rely heavily on tax professionals for basic queries.

Why has it been introduced?

The initiative addresses a long-standing issue of information gaps in the tax ecosystem. Many taxpayers struggle to understand what needs to be done, when it is required, and how to comply. Kar Saathi aims to bridge this gap by providing clear, structured, and easy-to-understand guidance.

The New Income Tax website is here.



✅ Simpler to navigate and faster to use.

✅ One place to access all Income Tax related information.

✅ Meet Kar Saathi, your AI companion to help make your Direct Tax related journeys easier.#CitizenFirst #DigitalIndia@nsitharamanoffc… pic.twitter.com/HPrP61A7KQ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 2, 2026

It also comes at a time when India is transitioning to the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which introduces changes in filing procedures and compliance requirements.

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How does it help taxpayers?

Kar Saathi simplifies the ITR filing process in several ways:

Instant answers: Users can ask questions and receive immediate responses without searching through multiple documents.

Step-by-step guidance: The chatbot walks users through the entire ITR filing process, making it more structured.

Simplified language: Complex tax terms, deductions, and rules are explained in easy-to-understand language.

24/7 availability: Assistance is available at any time, reducing dependence on customer support or intermediaries.

Key features of Kar Saathi

Integrated with the new income tax portal for seamless access

Covers queries on filing, refunds, notices, and compliance

Provides access to FAQs and guidance notes (over 2,000+ topics)

Supports services such as e-filing, challans, e-payment, and verification in one place

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Will it reduce errors and penalties?

By guiding users step-by-step and flagging potential mistakes, Kar Saathi is expected to reduce errors in tax filings. This can lower the chances of defective returns and penalties, especially for first-time filers and small taxpayers.

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What it means for taxpayers

The launch of Kar Saathi signals a shift towards a more technology-driven and assistance-based tax system. Instead of relying only on enforcement, the focus is increasingly on helping taxpayers comply correctly from the start.

For individuals and small businesses, this could mean faster filing, fewer errors, and a smoother overall experience.