Buying a car? GST cut may drop prices by ₹1.4 lakh and your EMI by ₹2,000

Thinking of buying a car this festive season? You might want to hold off just a little longer. A Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul, likely to be approved soon, could significantly cut the prices of popular cars and two-wheelers, making vehicle ownership substantially more affordable.

According to a report from Nomura, the government’s Group of Ministers (GoM) has backed a two-slab GST structure—5% for essential goods and 18% for standard items. This revamp could drop GST on small cars and two-wheelers from 28% to 18%, while larger vehicles may see a reduction from 43–50% to 40%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The direct result? Car prices could dip by as much as ₹1.4 lakh, and EMIs might shrink by over ₹2,000 a month.

Here’s how it affects you as a buyer:

Imagine you’re planning to buy a Maruti Wagon R. Its current on-road price of ₹7.48 lakh could drop to ₹6.84 lakh. Monthly EMIs may go down by ₹1,047. Models like the Brezza or Hyundai Creta—both in the higher GST bracket—would also see moderate price cuts and smaller monthly savings.

Two-wheelers aren't left behind. Honda Activa could get cheaper by ₹7,452, cutting your EMI by about ₹122. Royal Enfield Classic buyers may save close to ₹18,000 upfront.

Model Old On-Road Price (₹) New On-Road Price (₹) Price Drop (₹) Old EMI (₹) New EMI (₹) EMI Drop (₹) Wagon R 748,228 684,426 63,802 12,281 11,234 1,047 Baleno 890,566 814,626 75,940 14,617 13,371 1,246 Dzire 945,500 864,876 80,624 15,519 14,195 1,323 Bolero Neo 1,390,131 1,252,179 137,952 22,817 20,552 2,264 Brezza 1,156,229 1,116,359 39,870 18,977 18,323 654 Creta 1,611,957 1,556,372 55,585 26,457 25,545 912 XUV7OO 2,181,345 2,063,434 117,911 35,803 33,868 1,935 Activa 95,385 87,933 7,452 1,566 1,443 122 Classic 350 226,613 208,909 17,704 3,719 3,429 291

This isn’t just about savings. These cuts could trigger a surge in festive demand, which the auto sector desperately needs. Nomura expects a 5–10% jump in demand this year if the GST cuts go through.

Advertisement

Buyers inclined toward higher-end models and SUVs may benefit most, given that affordability has been a barrier in these segments.

However, don’t expect a flood of buyers back into the ultra-low entry segment—consumer preferences have moved toward feature-packed, stylish vehicles.