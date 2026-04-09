Can lending money to your spouse, instead of gifting, help you avoid income clubbing under Section 64?

I am evaluating whether lending money to my spouse, instead of gifting, can help avoid income clubbing under Section 64 of the Income Tax Act. If the amount is structured as a formal loan - with a written agreement, defined interest rate, and clear repayment terms - will the income generated from such funds remain taxable in my spouse’s hands rather than being clubbed with mine?

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Advice by CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax

Lending money to a spouse instead of gifting avoids tax "clubbing" (where the giver is taxed on income the receiver generates), keeping the income in the spouse's lower tax bracket. It requires formal documentation — a loan agreement, a reasonable interest rate, and regular repayments — to prove bona fide intent and avoid scrutiny from tax authorities.

Section 64 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (corresponding to Section 99 of the Income-tax Act, 2025) deals with the clubbing of income. It provides that where an individual transfers an asset to their spouse without adequate consideration, including by way of gift, the income arising from such asset is required to be included in the total income of the transferor. The key distinction: a loan is not treated as a ‘transfer’, which is why clubbing may not apply.

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However, neither the old Act nor the new Act contains specific provisions for clubbing of income in the case of genuine loan transactions, since a loan is not treated as a transfer. Where a loan is properly documented, supported by a formal agreement (including stamp paper where applicable), clear repayment terms, and a reasonable or market-aligned rate of interest—the clubbing provisions generally do not apply.

Any arrangement that appears tax-driven without real repayment intent may be reclassified as a gift by tax authorities.

7 tax rules you should know

Loan ≠ Gift: Structure Is Everything

If you transfer money to your spouse as a loan (for example, to start a business), it must be clearly structured as a repayable amount with interest to be treated as a genuine transaction.

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Charge interest

Charging a reasonable interest and reporting it as your income helps establish the transaction as a valid loan, reducing the risk of income clubbing.

How to avoid clubbing

If structured properly, income earned by your spouse using the loan (such as business income) may not be clubbed with your income.

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Investments trigger scrutiny

If your spouse uses the loaned money to invest in shares or other assets to generate income, tax authorities may closely examine the arrangement—especially if it results in tax savings.

Paper trail is non-negotiable

Due to the close relationship, tax authorities often question such arrangements. Proper documentation, interest payments, and repayment terms are essential to prove legitimacy.

Interest-Free?

If you later waive interest or give an interest-free loan, it may be treated as a gift. In such cases, clubbing provisions may apply, and income generated could be taxed in your hands.

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Household transfers are different

Money given to a spouse for household or personal expenses has no tax implications. However, any income earned from investing that money (like bank interest) may still be clubbed with your income.

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Tax planning as a couple: What works and what doesn’t

Not all transfers between spouses lead to tax savings—in fact, many backfire.

Home Loans and Capital Gains

As a couple, you can legitimately save tax through joint home loans (dual deductions on principal and interest) and by planning capital gains efficiently. These are among the most effective and compliant ways to optimise taxes together.

Holding investments in spouse’s name

Simply buying shares or creating fixed deposits in your wife’s name does not automatically reduce your tax liability.

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Clubbing rules

If the investment is made using your funds, any income—whether capital gains from shares or interest from fixed deposits—will be clubbed with your income and taxed as per your slab.

Losses

It’s not just gains — any capital losses from such investments are also added back to your income, limiting any perceived tax advantage.

Property Transfers

Transferring property to your spouse without adequate consideration (i.e., gifting) does not trigger immediate tax, but it doesn’t shift tax liability either.

Rental Income

If the property was originally yours, any rental income or gains from that property will continue to be taxed in your hands under clubbing provisions.

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Smart Planning

True tax savings as a couple come from structuring income, ownership, and loans correctly—not just shifting assets. Joint ownership with contribution, separate income sources, and compliant investment planning work far better than simple transfers.

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