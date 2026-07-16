Can third-party documents alone trigger a tax demand? ITAT explains when the Income Tax Department can act

The Delhi bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has reiterated that the Income Tax Department cannot raise an addition for alleged undisclosed income merely based on a loose sheet recovered during a search on another person unless it is backed by independent and corroborative evidence. The ruling came in Dolly Sabharwal vs Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (DCIT), where the Tribunal deleted additions made on alleged interest income after finding no bank records, cash trail or other material to prove that the transaction had actually taken place.

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The decision reinforces a long-standing legal principle that while third-party documents may trigger an investigation, they are not, by themselves, conclusive proof of undisclosed income.

What was the case about?

The dispute arose after the Income Tax Department recovered a handwritten calculation sheet during a search conducted on another individual. Based on the figures recorded in the loose sheet, the Assessing Officer concluded that Dolly Sabharwal had earned substantial interest income on an alleged loan but had failed to disclose it in her income tax returns.

The Tribunal, however, noted that the document was not recovered from the taxpayer's possession. Both the taxpayer and the alleged borrower denied that any interest payment had been made or received, while the person from whose premises the document was recovered stated that the calculations were merely notional. Since the department failed to produce any independent evidence to substantiate the alleged transaction, the additions were deleted.

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Can third-party documents alone lead to a tax demand?

According to Chartered Accountant Dr. Suresh Surana, third-party documents may include handwritten notes, loose sheets, diaries, ledgers, statements, emails or electronic records recovered from someone other than the taxpayer.

He said such material can provide a basis for initiating an inquiry but ordinarily cannot become the sole basis for raising a sustainable tax demand.

Surana explained that courts and tribunals have consistently held that the Income Tax Department must establish a clear nexus between the taxpayer and the alleged transaction through independent evidence such as bank statements, books of account, confirmations, financial trails or electronic records that demonstrate the transaction actually occurred.

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What does the law say?

Surana pointed out that Sections 132(4A) and 292C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 create a legal presumption that documents found during a search belong to the person from whose possession they are recovered and that their contents may be presumed to be true.

However, he said this presumption generally operates only against the person searched and does not automatically extend to another taxpayer whose name may appear in the document. The recent ITAT ruling, he noted, reaffirms this legal position.

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What qualifies as valid evidence?

According to Surana, for an income-tax addition to withstand appellate scrutiny, the department must rely on credible and verifiable evidence directly linking the taxpayer to the alleged income or transaction.

He said bank records, accounting entries, financial trails, confirmations, electronic records and other documentary evidence capable of proving that income has actually accrued, arisen or been received would generally constitute valid evidence. Mere suspicion, unverified third-party statements or notional calculations, without corroboration, are unlikely to justify a tax addition.

The ruling serves as a reminder that while third-party documents may justify further investigation, tax authorities must support them with independent evidence and follow the principles of natural justice before raising a tax demand. It also underscores taxpayers' right to challenge such material and seek access to the evidence relied upon during assessment proceedings.