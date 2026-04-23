Car lease in salary can cut your tax to zero on ₹20 lakh CTC: Here’s how

Zero tax: A growing number of salaried professionals are realising that their tax outgo may depend less on annual increments and more on how their compensation is structured. The focus is shifting from “how much you earn” to “how efficiently you earn it.” At the centre of this trend is salary restructuring through benefits such as car leasing. Instead of increasing gross pay, employers are redesigning salary components to optimise tax efficiency under the new tax regime — without changing the overall Cost to Company (CTC).

Advertisement

How salary restructuring reduces tax burden

The concept is rooted in converting taxable cash salary into tax-efficient benefits. According to ClearTax, employers can allocate a portion of salary towards a leased car, thereby lowering taxable income.

This doesn’t increase the employee’s CTC, but it reduces the portion that is subject to tax. In some configurations, this strategy can even bring the tax liability of an individual earning ₹20 lakh annually close to zero.

The key advantage is clear: higher effective take-home pay without any incremental cost to the employer.

Why this strategy is gaining traction

The growing interest in such structuring reflects a broader shift in personal finance. Employees are increasingly looking beyond salary hikes and focusing on tax-adjusted income.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Form 156 rule triggers compliance concerns as e-filing utility remains unavailable; here's what it means

Enhances net take-home without increasing CTC

Leverages employer-provided benefits efficiently

Aligns with tax optimisation under the new regime

Particularly effective in mid-to-high income brackets

Limitations and key considerations

Despite its advantages, this strategy is not universally applicable.

Employer dependency: Not all organisations offer car lease structures

Usage requirement: Benefits depend on actual usage and eligibility

Reduced liquidity: Lower monthly cash-in-hand due to non-cash allocation

Compliance risk: Requires precise structuring as per tax rules

Additionally, misalignment between salary components and tax provisions could lead to complications during assessment or filing.

Advertisement

YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Should you choose under-construction property for better tax efficiency?

Aiming for zero tax

Car lease-based salary structuring is emerging as a powerful tax optimisation tool, especially for professionals in higher income brackets. It demonstrates that intelligent compensation design can sometimes deliver more value than a conventional salary hike.

However, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Individuals should evaluate their financial needs, employer policies, and compliance requirements before opting for such structures. Consulting a Chartered Accountant or tax advisor remains essential to ensure accuracy, legality, and maximum benefit.