CBIC issues fresh guidelines to curb GST registration harassment, ensure faster grievance redressal

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a key circular clarifying the rules to be followed by GST proper officers during the registration process. The circular comes in response to a rising number of complaints from taxpayers about alleged harassment during the registration stage.

CBIC specifically highlighted that the issue lies with the registration process, stressing that officers must refrain from raising presumptive or irrelevant queries that go beyond the scope of the documents and information submitted by applicants. The board directed that only queries directly related to the application should be raised to avoid unnecessary delays and inconvenience.

"Officers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the prescribed list of documents provided in registration application form. Requisite documents in specific cases to be uploaded with registration application form have also been delineated in the instructions. Officers have been directed not to issue notices based on presumptive grounds, minor discrepancies, or for additional documents that are not essential for processing applications. Officers have been also directed to seek approval of the concerned Deputy/Assistant Commissioner in cases where document apart from the listed documents is required to be sought," CBIC said in the circular.

Top points mentioned in the CBIC circular

> It is noted that varied practices are being followed by the officers in respect of verification of documents and details provided in FORM GST REG-01. It has also been observed that while processing the application, avoidable clarifications are being sought by the officers leading to delay in getting registration as well as rejection of applications.

> References have been received in the Board regarding difficulties being faced by the applicants in getting a GST registration, mainly on account of nature of clarifications being sought by the officers with respect to information submitted in the application FORM GST REG-01 and seeking of additional documents which are not prescribed in the List of Documents appended to FORM GST REG-01.

> While on one hand, there is a need to prevent registration of fraudulent firms created for passing on input tax credit (ITC) without any underlying supply, on the other hand, there is a need to ensure that genuine applicants seeking registration are not unduly harassed.

> An analysis of the information/clarifications/documents sought in FORM GST REG-03 reveals that these were mainly on account of proof of principal place of business, constitution of business, identity details of authorized signatory, owner etc

Documents required

> For owned premises, applicants need to upload any one valid ownership document—such as a property tax receipt, municipal khata, electricity bill, water bill, or any similar document recognized under state or local laws. A single uploaded document is sufficient; officers must not request additional or original physical copies during the registration process.

> For rented premises, applicants must upload a valid rent/lease agreement along with any one ownership document of the lessor—such as a property tax receipt, khata copy, electricity bill, or similar document under state or local laws. CBIC clarified that seeking extra documents like the lessor’s PAN, Aadhaar, or photograph is unnecessary. One valid document is sufficient to establish ownership.

> For premises owned by a spouse, relative, or others, a consent letter on plain paper, the consenter’s ID proof, and any one ownership document—like a property tax receipt, khata copy, electricity bill, or similar document under local laws—will suffice. No additional documents should be demanded from the applicant.

> If a rent/lease agreement is unavailable, an affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper (executed before a magistrate or notary) and any valid possession proof, like an electricity bill in the applicant’s name, will suffice. Relevant government-issued documents must be uploaded for SEZ units or developers.

Grievances

CBIC said: “It has been observed that various unwarranted documents are being sought by raising presumptive queries. Some of the common queries raised are that residential address of the applicant/Managing Director/Authorized Signatory is not in the same city or the State where the registration has been sought; HSN code of goods mentioned by the applicant in Registration application is banned or prohibited for sale in the State where the applicant wishes to conduct business; the kind of activities mentioned in the registration application can not be conducted from the particular premises etc. Officers handling registration applications should not ask any presumptive query which is not related to the documents or information submitted by the applicant.”