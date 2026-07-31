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ITR filing 2026: WazirX launches free crypto tax reporting platform ahead of ITR deadline

ITR filing 2026: WazirX launches free crypto tax reporting platform ahead of ITR deadline

WazirX has launched Taxlyst, a free platform that generates crypto tax reports from any exchange history. The tool aims to ease tax filing for Indian investors by automating VDA calculations and reports.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 6:55 PM IST
ITR filing 2026: WazirX launches free crypto tax reporting platform ahead of ITR deadlineFrom FY 2025-26 onwards, taxpayers must disclose crypto gains separately under Schedule VDA in their income tax returns.
SUMMARY
  • Users can upload exchange transaction histories and generate reports within minutes
  • Dashboard shows VDA gains, losses, estimated tax liability and futures performance
  • Spot trades are matched through FIFO for compliant disposal calculations

As the income tax filing deadline approaches, cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has launched Taxlyst, a free crypto tax reporting platform aimed at helping investors generate tax-ready reports quickly and accurately. The platform is available to all crypto investors, regardless of which exchange they use, making it an exchange-agnostic solution for tax compliance.

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Preparing crypto tax reports can be complex, especially for investors who trade across multiple exchanges or execute a large number of transactions during the financial year. Reconciling trades manually, calculating gains and losses, and ensuring compliance with India's virtual digital asset (VDA) tax rules can be both time-consuming and prone to errors.

Taxlyst seeks to simplify the process by allowing users to upload their transaction history from any crypto exchange. After providing basic details, the platform analyses the data and generates a comprehensive tax report within minutes.

The tool automatically calculates VDA gains and losses, estimates tax liability on reported crypto income, and prepares exchange-wise transaction summaries. It also generates reports compatible with Schedule VDA, the section introduced in the Income Tax Return (ITR) for reporting income from virtual digital assets. For spot crypto transactions, Taxlyst uses the First In, First Out (FIFO) accounting method, which aligns with India's crypto tax reporting framework.

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In addition to a summary dashboard, users can download multiple reports based on their filing requirements. These include a detailed PDF tax report, a Schedule VDA-ready CSV file for ITR filing, a complete transaction history with trading pairs, prices, fees and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) details, a USDT-INR conversion report used during tax calculations, and a separate futures profit and loss statement.

Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said many crypto investors continue to spend hours manually reconciling transactions across different exchanges. He said Taxlyst was developed to eliminate this complexity by enabling users to upload transaction histories and receive structured, tax-ready reports within minutes, irrespective of the exchange they use.

Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson of the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), said that as digital assets become a part of more investment portfolios, maintaining accurate records and complying with tax regulations is increasingly important. He added that simplifying the reporting process could encourage voluntary compliance and strengthen confidence in India's digital asset ecosystem.

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With the tax filing deadline nearing, Taxlyst offers crypto investors a faster and more organised alternative to manual tax calculations, helping them meet regulatory requirements with greater ease.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 6:55 PM IST
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