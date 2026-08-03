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EPF wage ceiling hike to ₹25,000 set to bring millions under pension net. What it means

EPF wage ceiling hike to ₹25,000 set to bring millions under pension net. What it means

Under existing rules, compulsory enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) applies only to workers earning a basic monthly salary of up to ₹15,000. For anyone earning above that threshold, joining the scheme remains optional.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 6:27 PM IST
EPF wage ceiling hike to ₹25,000 set to bring millions under pension net. What it meansThe revised ceiling is expected to take effect from April 1, 2027, subject to the Cabinet's final timeline.

A major overhaul of India’s retirement savings framework is gathering momentum. The Finance Ministry has cleared a proposal to raise the mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, shifting millions of private sector employees closer to compulsory social security coverage. The proposal now awaits final sign-off from the Union Cabinet.

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If approved, the decision will mark the first revision to the threshold since September 2014, when the limit was raised from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000. While the government initially evaluated raising the threshold even higher to ₹30,000, officials eventually settled on the ₹25,000 mark.

Expanding the mandatory net 

Under existing rules, compulsory enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) applies only to workers earning a basic monthly salary of up to ₹15,000. For anyone earning above that threshold, joining the scheme remains optional, leaving employers under no legal obligation to register them.

The proposed enhancement will mandate coverage for employees earning basic monthly pay between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000. For this demographic — long excluded from mandatory coverage — the shift ensures guaranteed access to long-term retirement savings and pension benefits.

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Cost Implications for Employers & the Centre 

While the move broadens the formal social security net across the organized private sector, it also introduces higher compliance obligations for businesses. Employers will be required to make mandatory provident fund and pension contributions for a substantially larger share of their workforce.

The government's own financial burden will rise as well. Under the current framework:

  • Employers contribute 8.33% of an employee's basic salary toward the pension fund. 
  • The Central Government contributes 1.16%. 

With the Union Budget having allocated ₹11,144 crore for the Employees' Pension Scheme in 2026-27, expanding the pool of eligible beneficiaries will directly drive up the Centre’s outlay.

Timeline & Operational scope 

The mandatory provisions apply to establishments employing 20 or more workers, while smaller firms retain the option to register voluntarily. Central government employees, who fall under separate pension structures, remain unaffected.

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Even after Cabinet clearance, the rollout will not be immediate. Businesses will require time to adjust payroll systems, compliance procedures, and operational workflows. As a result, the revised ceiling is expected to take effect from April 1, 2027, subject to the Cabinet's final timeline.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 6:27 PM IST
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