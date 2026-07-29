EPF withdrawal tax calculator: Five questions that decide whether you'll pay tax

1. Have you completed five years of continuous service?

This is the most important factor in deciding the taxability of an EPF withdrawal.

EPF withdrawals are generally tax-free if you have completed five years or more of continuous service. Continuous service is not restricted to a single employer. If you change jobs but transfer your EPF balance to your new employer instead of withdrawing it, your service with the previous employer is also counted.

As a result, if your combined service across employers is five years or more, your EPF withdrawal generally remains tax-free and no TDS is deducted.

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2. Did you transfer your EPF after changing jobs?

Many employees switch jobs several times during their careers. If you transferred your EPF account every time you changed employers, your service is treated as continuous for tax purposes.

However, if you withdrew your EPF while changing jobs instead of transferring the balance, the continuity of service is broken. This may make a future withdrawal taxable if the new period of continuous service is less than five years.

3. Is your withdrawal above ₹50,000?

The ₹50,000 threshold often creates confusion.

If you withdraw your EPF before completing five years of continuous service and the amount is below ₹50,000, no TDS is deducted. However, the absence of TDS does not automatically mean the withdrawal is tax-free.

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If the withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000 before five years of continuous service, TDS is generally deducted at 10% if PAN has been furnished. If PAN is not available, a higher TDS rate may apply.

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Employees should remember that TDS is only an advance collection of tax. The final tax payable—or refund due—is determined while filing the income tax return.

4. Why are you withdrawing your EPF?

If you withdraw from EPF before completing five years of continuous service, the withdrawal is generally taxable under Rule 6 of Schedule XI of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

However, the law provides tax relief in certain exceptional situations, including:

Termination of employment due to ill health

Closure or discontinuance of the employer's business

Any other circumstances beyond the employee's control

If you have not completed five years and your case does not fall under these exceptions, the amount withdrawn, along with the applicable interest, generally becomes taxable in your hands, according to information available on the official Income Tax Department portal.

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5. Has TDS been deducted?

Even if TDS has been deducted from your EPF withdrawal, it does not necessarily mean that is your final tax liability.

Employees should verify that the deducted tax is reflected in Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS). If the total tax deducted exceeds the actual tax payable, the excess amount can be claimed as a refund while filing the income tax return.

How does Provident Fund work after EPF-2026?

The Employees' Provident Fund is a retirement savings scheme in which both employers and employees contribute every month toward the employee's retirement corpus.

Under the EPF Scheme, 2026, the contribution framework has changed. Employees are required to contribute a fixed ₹1,800 per month, with the employer making a matching contribution. Any contribution above ₹1,800 is voluntary for both the employee and the employer.

The EPF Scheme, 2026 also simplifies the withdrawal process by introducing Form 121, which replaces Forms 15G and 15H for eligible members seeking nil TDS on withdrawals exceeding ₹50,000 before completing five years of continuous service. However, the scheme does not change the core tax rules governing EPF withdrawals. The five-year continuous service rule continues to be the key factor in determining whether a withdrawal is tax-free or taxable.

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