Filing ITR is just half the job: Why verification, bank account pre-validation matter

For most taxpayers, the biggest relief comes when they finally click the “Submit” button while filing their income tax return (ITR). But what many overlook is that this is only half the job done. The filing process is incomplete unless the return is verified. Without verification, the tax department will not process the return, and this could mean delayed refunds, compliance issues, or even the return being declared invalid.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under current rules, taxpayers have 30 days from the date of filing to e-verify their ITR. Missing this deadline means the return will be treated as if it were never filed, which can create unnecessary hassles.

Why verification matters

Verification is a mandatory step because it confirms that the return has indeed been filed by the taxpayer. Once the return is verified, it is processed by the Income Tax Department. At this stage, the department checks the reported income, deductions, and taxes paid. Once everything matches, taxpayers can see a “Processing Completed” notification on the e-filing portal.

Verification can be done in multiple ways:

Online e-verification using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or an electronic verification code (EVC).

Advertisement

Offline verification by sending a signed physical copy of ITR-V (acknowledgement) to the Central Processing Centre by post.

Bank account pre-validation

Filing and verifying your ITR is one part of the process, but for taxpayers expecting refunds, there is another critical step—pre-validating your bank account. Refunds are credited only to pre-validated accounts that have been added and authenticated on the e-filing portal.

Here’s what taxpayers can do after logging into the portal:

Add and pre-validate a new bank account

Remove closed or inactive accounts

Revalidate accounts where validation failed

Nominate an account to receive refunds

Enable or disable EVC for a validated account (for individual taxpayers)

In other words, without a valid and pre-validated bank account, taxpayers risk delays or rejection of their refund claims.

Advertisement

How to add and authenticate bank account

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal

with your credentials.

Go to “My Profile” from the dashboard.

Click on “My Bank Account.”

On the “My Bank Accounts” page, click “Add Bank Account.”

Enter details such as account number, type, holder type, and IFSC. The bank and branch names auto-populate from IFSC details.

Click “Validate.”

If successful, you will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number and email ID.

Common issues that delay processing

Even after verification, returns may take anywhere from a few hours to six months to be processed, depending on the complexity of the taxpayer’s income. For example:

ITR-1 (for salaried individuals without capital gains or business income) is usually processed quickly.

Returns with capital gains, mutual fund transactions, or business income take longer since the system must reconcile details from Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

Processing may also be delayed due to:

Mismatched TDS details in Form 26AS and AIS

Incorrect bank account information

Mismatch between PAN and Aadhaar details

What if your ITR is not processed?

Once taxpayers have filed and verified their ITR, the onus shifts to the Income Tax Department. If there are discrepancies—such as income declarations not matching with available data—the taxpayer may receive a notice under relevant sections of the Income Tax Act. In such cases, the taxpayer must log in, check the notice, and make the necessary corrections.

Advertisement

If everything is in order but the refund is still delayed, it often comes down to a bank account validation issue. Re-checking and revalidating the nominated bank account usually resolves this.

Filing an ITR

Filing an ITR is more than just submitting numbers on a form—it’s a multi-step process. Verification within 30 days, pre-validating your bank account, and ensuring accuracy in your income and TDS details are all crucial for smooth processing. Skipping or delaying any of these steps can result in invalid returns, delayed refunds, or unwanted tax notices. To avoid unnecessary complications, taxpayers should treat verification and bank account authentication as important as filing itself.