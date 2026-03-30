From April 1: New tax rules kick in — what changes for your money

A sweeping overhaul of India’s tax framework comes into effect from April 1, 2026, as the Income-tax Act, 2025 and the accompanying Income-tax Rules, 2026, are implemented. The changes go beyond procedural tweaks — they will impact how your salary is taxed, how investments are reported, and how financial transactions are tracked.

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The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a simplified yet more data-intensive system, reducing the number of forms significantly while expanding disclosures and tightening compliance.

Salary, TDS and your take-home pay

One of the most immediate impacts will be visible in April salary slips. Employers are required to adjust payroll systems in line with new rules on perquisite valuation, disclosures, and TDS calculations.

Perks such as accommodation, company cars, concessional loans, travel benefits, and even electric vehicles will now be reported in a structured format (Form 123), which will be digitally linked to the new Form 130—the replacement for Form 16.

Valuation rules for employer-provided vehicles have also been standardised, with electric vehicles now treated at par with small petrol/diesel cars for taxation purposes.

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These changes mean more accurate but potentially higher taxable salary calculations, depending on how perks are structured.

MUST READ: Using Old tax regime? Your food card could save you over ₹1 lakh - here's how

New forms, fewer documents

In a move aimed at simplifying compliance, the number of tax forms has been reduced from 399 to 190. However, this simplification comes with more granular reporting requirements.

Key changes include:

Form 130 replacing Form 16 for salaried individuals

Form 121 merging Form 15G and 15H for interest declarations

Unified challan-cum-statement for TDS on rent, property, and other payments

The new system also shifts reliance from TAN to PAN-based reporting in several cases, increasing traceability of transactions.

MUST READ: New Income Tax Act 2026 from April 1: What deductions and exemptions you lose under new tax regime

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Higher disclosure, tighter scrutiny

While forms have been streamlined, compliance requirements have tightened significantly. Employees claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) and other deductions will now need to submit detailed disclosures through a separate form.

Providing landlord details becomes mandatory, with PAN required if annual rent exceeds ₹1 lakh. This signals a shift toward real-time verification of claims, reducing the scope for mismatches.

Similarly, reporting requirements under the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) have expanded. Insurance premium reporting thresholds have been lowered, meaning more policies will now be reflected in taxpayers’ Annual Information Statements (AIS).

PAN rules and transaction tracking

From April 1, thresholds for mandatory PAN quoting in high-value transactions have been revised upward:

Cash deposits/withdrawals: ₹10 lakh annually

Motor vehicle purchases: ₹5 lakh

Hotel or event payments: ₹1 lakh

Property transactions: ₹20 lakh

While these higher limits reduce compliance for smaller transactions, they also expand monitoring of large-value financial activity, strengthening the tax trail.

Allowances and deductions: What changes

The new rules bring selective reliefs and enhancements:

Meal vouchers are now allowed under the new tax regime, up to ₹200 per meal

Children’s education allowance increased to ₹3,000 per month per child

Hostel allowance raised to ₹9,000 per month per child

More cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad now qualify for higher HRA limits

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These changes can improve tax efficiency, particularly for salaried employees with structured compensation packages.

Old vs new tax regime

Experts suggest the changes could make the old tax regime more attractive for middle-income taxpayers who actively claim deductions such as HRA, home loan interest, and investments under Section 80C.

On the other hand, the new regime remains favourable for those with fewer deductions, offering lower tax rates and simplified compliance.

The choice now becomes more strategic, depending on income level and deduction profile.

Immediate impact, limited transition time

Unlike previous reforms, these rules come into effect with minimal transition window, directly impacting April payroll, TDS deductions, and advance tax calculations.

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Tax experts have flagged concerns over the compressed timeline, noting that employers and taxpayers alike will need to adapt quickly to avoid compliance gaps.

The bottom line

From April 1, the tax system becomes simpler on the surface but stricter in execution. While fewer forms and higher thresholds reduce friction, expanded disclosures and digital linking of data points mean greater transparency and scrutiny.

For taxpayers, this translates into a clear shift: less paperwork, but more accountability. How you structure income, claim deductions, and report transactions will now have a more direct and immediate impact on your tax outgo.