Frustrated over ITR refunds? These 6 issues may be silently stalling your money



Thousands of taxpayers are still waiting for their income tax refunds, with their ITR status stuck at “under processing” — but while social media vents, the real reasons often lie in overlooked technicalities and backend checks.

Across X, frustrated taxpayers are asking the same question: Where’s my refund?

Advertisement

Related Articles

User @NaveenKuma6151 posted, “It’s been 70 days since I filed my ITR, still no update… No communication, no clarity.” Another, @bishwadeepbisht, said it’s been over 83 days, despite filing early and raising multiple grievances. Posts like these reflect a growing sentiment online — confusion, delay, and radio silence.

The reasons, however, may not always be systemic. According to CA Abhishek Soni, co-founder of Tax2win, delays can stem from bank account mismatches, invalid IFSC codes, or unverified returns. “Once you e-verify, refunds usually arrive in 2 to 5 weeks. Larger refunds or mismatches may take longer,” Soni said in an Economic Times report.

The Income Tax Department mandates bank pre-validation, and any mismatch in the account name and PAN can stall the process. Another common blocker? A PAN that hasn’t been linked to Aadhaar. In such cases, the return processing halts completely.

Advertisement

Soft Reminder:

Dear @IncomeTaxIndia

Its more than 83 days from ITR filling date.

Raised many Grievances and same shared with you on 'X' previous text but still status quo.

Again raised grievance today , Acknowledgement No. 22694746.

There is no use in filling the ITR early. pic.twitter.com/SOyLiA8GjB — BBisht (@bishwadeepbisht) September 4, 2025

Refunds above ₹50,000 are also subject to additional scrutiny, which may lead to further delays. “There’s no upper cap,” Soni notes. “But large refunds often get extra checks.”

If a return isn’t verified within 30 days, it’s marked invalid — stopping refunds entirely. And for TDS refunds, taxpayers must ensure Form 26AS matches the deductor’s filings before submitting.

Taxpayers can check their refund status at incometax.gov.in, but without resolving backend issues, the portal may offer little more than a status quo.