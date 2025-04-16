‘Gave all documents, except blood type’: Bengaluru entrepreneur hits GST dead end

Ten months. Two states. Countless rejections. Still no GST.



Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Pritam Kudev wasn’t exaggerating when he wrote on LinkedIn, “It’s too easy to do business in India. — Someone who has never applied for GST!”

Kudev’s startup Mannlich first tried registering for GST in West Bengal—only to be rejected, clarify, get rejected again, and repeat the cycle. After months of going nowhere, he turned to Tamil Nadu. Six months and every document 'short of his blood type' later, the result was the same: “Still no GST.”

For many Indian entrepreneurs, Kudev’s ordeal is far too familiar. A user responded to his post, recalling how a former client gave up on entrepreneurship after multiple GST rejections within three months—only to return to a salaried job. “Entrepreneurship died that day,” they wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, calling it “ridiculous” that the government’s own convoluted process delays not only business creation but also its own tax revenues.

GST applicants often stumble on technical glitches, documentation mismatches, and address proof issues. Even minor errors or inconsistencies—like a PAN-Aadhaar mismatch or expired digital signature—can derail the process completely.

Approval delays are another common gripe. GST officers can raise repeated queries or insist on physical inspections, especially for new or small businesses, stretching timelines indefinitely.

Geography adds another layer of friction. Applicants in rural or under-served areas face connectivity hurdles, forcing them to depend on GST Seva Kendras or pricey consultants.

To avoid falling into the same trap, experts recommend preparing all documents meticulously, ensuring 100% alignment in details across PAN, Aadhaar, and address proofs.

They also advise applying during non-peak hours to avoid portal crashes, and consulting professionals where possible—especially for businesses with multiple locations or unique categories.