Apple iPhone 17 series pre-order: When the GST Council unveiled a simplified two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, speculation immediately swirled among smartphone buyers. Many hoped that this move would make Apple’s new iPhones more affordable in India. However, consumers looking for a price break will be disappointed: the latest iPhone 17 series remains under the 18% GST slab, meaning the tax burden—and retail price—remains unchanged.

Smartphones, including Apple’s devices, are classified under the consumer electronics category, which continues to attract 18% GST. The same applies to laptops, which are unaffected by the new GST regime. As a result, buyers will not see any reduction in cost purely due to the revised tax structure. According to industry data, smartphones contributed 30% of the consumer electronics market in 2022, and their share is expected to grow further in the coming years.

The popularity of iPhones in India has risen sharply, with their share of total smartphone sales climbing to 7-10% in 2024-25, up from 3-4% in 2020-21. Experts attribute this growth to wider financial inclusion, easy access to credit, and rising aspirational standards among Indian consumers.

Parag Jain, Tax Head at 1 Finance, explained: “The GST 2.0 reforms, effective from September 22, 2025, simplify India’s tax slabs to just 5% and 18%. Certain electronics will see reduced GST, which benefits buyers. But when it comes to smartphones and laptops, the rate remains 18%. For instance, a Rs 1.5 lakh iPhone 17 still attracts GST of nearly Rs 27,000. There’s no tax relief for luxury tech items under the new system.”

The GST 2.0 reforms, spearheaded by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, overhaul the tax structure by replacing the existing 12% and 28% slabs with just two main rates—5% and 18%—while luxury and sin goods are taxed at 40%. The government has described this as a “historic Diwali gift,” aimed at lowering living costs, boosting consumption, and encouraging economic activity.

The new GST regime reduces rates on a range of consumer electronics, including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, washing machines, and smaller appliances like juicers, hair dryers, electric irons, and food grinders. However, smartphones and laptops remain untouched at 18%, leaving buyers of premium devices unaffected.

Pre-orders from September 12

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is set for pre-orders in India starting September 12, with deliveries scheduled from September 19. Other devices launched alongside the iPhones, such as Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, are already available for pre-order via Apple’s website.

The iPhone 17 lineup includes four models catering to different consumer needs:

iPhone 17 (Rs 82,900, 256GB): Features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, dual 48MP rear cameras, A19 chip, iOS 26, and up to eight hours longer battery life than the iPhone 16.

iPhone Air (Rs 1,19,900): A slimmer, more premium version with the same 6.3-inch display, targeting users who prioritise style and performance.

iPhone 17 Pro (Rs 1,34,900): Equipped with A19 Pro chipset, vapour chamber cooling, and a triple 48MP camera system with improved optical zoom and low-light performance.

iPhone 17 Pro Max (Rs 1,49,900): Features a 6.9-inch display, best-ever battery life for an iPhone, and high-watt USB-C fast charging, reaching 50% in just 20 minutes.

Pre-orders are open at 5:30 pm on September 12 across Apple’s online and offline stores, as well as select retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. E-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart are expected to start pre-orders soon, with current listings showing “notify me” or “coming soon.”

While the GST 2.0 reforms benefit many electronics, Apple fans should not expect price drops for smartphones or laptops. The 18% GST continues to apply, leaving the latest iPhone 17 series priced entirely based on Apple’s strategy, independent of tax changes.