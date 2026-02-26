GST compliance is killing profits: Taxes aren't a problem, execution is, expert warns small businesses

For thousands of small businesses across India, GST compliance is treated as a routine monthly task — something handed over to the accountant and forgotten. But according to wealth expert CA Nitin Kaushik, this casual approach is quietly draining profits in ways most founders fail to measure.

GST compliance requires businesses to adhere strictly to Goods and Services Tax laws — including mandatory registration once turnover exceeds ₹40 lakh for goods or ₹20 lakh for services, issuing correct tax invoices, filing returns such as GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B on time, reconciling Input Tax Credit (ITC), and paying taxes within deadlines. Proper compliance protects businesses from penalties, interest charges, and even cancellation of GST registration.

However, Kaushik argues that the real damage is not coming from tax rates — it’s coming from execution errors.

“Most founders treat GST as a boring monthly chore for their CA,” he says. “But the math shows it’s actually a structural hole in their revenue.”

GST COMPLIANCE IS KILLING PROFITS and most small businesses are too busy filing papers to notice the massive leak in their bank accounts. 🧵👇#GST #SmallBusiness #FinanceTips pic.twitter.com/oA2RgJDr5r — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) February 25, 2026

According to him, small businesses are not losing 5–10% of their margins because GST is high. They are losing it because of basic compliance mistakes that compound month after month.

Input Tax Credit

The biggest drain, Kaushik explains, is poor Input Tax Credit discipline. If a business does not track vendor compliance in real time, missed or blocked ITC can quietly burn through 2–5% of annual turnover.

In simple terms, if a supplier fails to file their GST return correctly, the buyer’s ITC may not reflect in GSTR-2B. That means the business effectively pays tax out of its own pocket — and recovery is rare. “You’re essentially paying your vendors’ tax for them,” Kaushik notes.

HSN code and GST rate mapping

Another silent margin killer is incorrect HSN code and GST rate mapping. Using the wrong rate may not just trigger a departmental notice; it can immediately distort margins by 5–12%. Worse, if authorities raise a retrospective demand three years later, accumulated interest alone can wipe out an entire year’s profit.

Confusion between IGST and CGST/SGST — especially errors in determining Place of Supply — creates another major leak. Incorrect classification often results in automated notices and forced reversals. Businesses may end up paying tax twice while waiting months for refunds on the wrongly paid component.

“That effectively becomes an interest-free loan to the government,” Kaushik says, pointing to the working capital strain such errors create.

Monthly reconciliation between internal books and GSTR-2B is another step many businesses skip. Without this reconciliation, companies may claim credits that the GST system does not recognise. By the time an audit surfaces the mismatch, penalties and interest often exceed the original tax amount.

The cumulative impact of these “small” mistakes can be devastating.

“Most businesses don’t shut down because sales are weak,” Kaushik observes. “They bleed out through these quiet leaks.”

As compliance frameworks become increasingly automated and data-driven, GST is no longer just a tax function — it is a core financial control mechanism. Businesses that treat it as an afterthought risk paying what Kaushik calls an “inefficiency tax,” while better-managed competitors protect their margins.

In a tight-margin environment, ignoring GST discipline may not just dent profitability — it may determine survival.