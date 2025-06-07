GST filing to be blocked after 3 years starting July 2025: New filing rules

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has announced a significant change in the filing of GST returns, mandating that returns cannot be filed after three years from their original due date, effective from the July 2025 tax period.

This means taxpayers will be required to file their monthly returns for the July 2025 period in August 2025, adhering to the new time-bar policy. The affected returns include GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-5A, GSTR-6, GSTR-7, GSTR-8, and GSTR-9. Amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law regarding time barring were introduced through the Finance Act, 2023.

"The returns will be barred for filing after the expiry of three years. The said restriction will be implemented on the GST portal from the July 2025 tax period," the GSTN advisory said. This development underscores the need for taxpayers to ensure timely filings to avoid complications.

The move is part of GSTN's ongoing efforts to streamline the GST filing system and enhance compliance. Additionally, this policy aims to reduce administrative burden and ensure that the GST system remains efficient and effective in managing taxpayer data.

Taxpayers who have yet to reconcile their records are advised to do so promptly to avoid their returns becoming time-barred. In October, GSTN had already alerted taxpayers about this impending change, aiming to provide ample time for adaptation. The enforcement of these restrictions is intended to improve compliance and reduce the backlog of unfiled returns, although it may pose challenges for those with pending cases due to litigation or system-related issues. This proactive approach by GSTN is designed to foster a culture of timely compliance among taxpayers.

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner at AMRG & Associates, told news agency PTI that "the absence of a redressal mechanism for exceptional cases could lead to permanent denial of Input Tax Credit and financial setbacks," raising concerns about the lack of provisions for taxpayers experiencing unforeseeable delays.

This view highlights a potential pitfall in the system that could adversely affect those with genuine reasons for delayed filings. The need for a flexible approach to accommodate exceptional circumstances is evident in ensuring fairness and equity in the tax system.

Mohan suggested that this move represents a definitive closure of the return filing window, with the goal of providing certainty to the tax system and reducing retrospective compliance. While this decision promotes system discipline and reduces prolonged non-compliance, it could have a significant impact on taxpayers with outstanding filings due to legal disputes, system issues, or unintentional oversights. The lack of a resolution process for exceptional cases may result in a permanent loss of Input Tax Credit and financial difficulties.

It is advised that taxpayers take prompt action to review, reconcile, and submit any outstanding returns before the portal restrictions are implemented. Failure to act promptly could lead to irreparable compliance issues and financial losses.

The GST Portal has announced a new advisory stating that, starting from the July 2025 tax period, the auto-populated liability in Form GSTR-3B will be non-editable. According to the tax administration, taxpayers will now have the option to make amendments to their auto-populated liability by using Form GSTR-1A before filing Form GSTR-3B for the same tax period.

Previously, taxpayers could edit the auto-populated tax liability values directly in Form GSTR-3B. However, with the introduction of Form GSTR-1A, taxpayers now have the ability to correct any inaccuracies in their outward supplies declared in GSTR-1/IFF before filing their GSTR-3B for the same return period. This change provides taxpayers with the opportunity to ensure that their tax liabilities are accurately reported before submitting their returns.

(With agency inputs)