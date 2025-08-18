GST reset is coming but don't expect your petrol, electricity, alcohol bills to drop

Even as the Centre has set in motion a comprehensive overhaul of the eight-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, the inclusion of major items such as petroleum, electricity and alcohol will remain unresolved for now.

Finance Ministry officials indicated that the demand to bring petroleum products under GST will take time. “Let things settle down after the proposed overhaul is implemented,” said an official.

On alcohol, the official clarified that the issue lies outside the ambit of GST since it would require a constitutional amendment. “We don’t know when that would happen,” he added.

Officials also acknowledged that beyond the immediate changes, the larger question of exemptions within the GST framework will continue to pose challenges. Political considerations are expected to weigh on the GST Council’s decision-making in this regard, they said.