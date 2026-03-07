House Property vs business income: How tax classification can change real estate returns

For real estate investors, how rental income is classified under the Income Tax Act can significantly change the amount of tax payable. Many property owners assume that all rental earnings are taxed the same way, but under Indian tax law, income from real estate can fall under two different heads — Income from House Property or Business Income — and the difference can affect deductions, tax rates, and compliance requirements.

According to Hatif Sayeed, Strategic Real Estate Consultant, the classification depends on the nature of activity and the intent behind holding the property. “In real estate taxation, the head under which income is assessed plays a crucial role in determining the overall tax liability,” he said.

Income from house property

If a property is owned primarily to earn passive rental income, the earnings are generally taxed under Income from House Property, which is the most common treatment for individual investors and landlords.

Under this head, rental income is calculated by deducting municipal taxes from the annual rent received to arrive at the net annual value. From this, the Income Tax Act allows a standard deduction of 30% under Section 24, irrespective of actual expenses. In addition, interest paid on a home loan can also be claimed as a deduction, subject to conditions.

This structure makes taxation relatively simple and predictable. Investors benefit from the fixed deduction without the need to maintain detailed expense records. For individuals holding residential or commercial properties for long-term rental income, this method is usually more tax-efficient.

When rental income becomes business income

In certain situations, rental earnings may be treated as Business Income instead of house property income. This usually happens when the activity is commercial in nature or when the taxpayer is actively engaged in real estate as a business.

This classification often applies to builders, developers, real estate traders, companies running commercial leasing operations, or businesses operating serviced apartments and managed properties.

When income is treated as business income, the 30% standard deduction is not available. However, taxpayers can claim actual expenses incurred for earning the income, such as maintenance costs, staff salaries, marketing expenses, office overheads and interest on loans.

The income is then taxed according to the applicable individual or corporate tax slab, which may result in a higher or lower tax liability depending on the structure of the business.

What courts have said

Indian courts have repeatedly held that the nature of activity determines the tax head, not merely the fact that rent is received.

In the Supreme Court ruling in Chennai Properties & Investments Ltd vs CIT, the court held that when the main object of a company is to let out properties, rental income can be treated as business income. However, in many other cases, courts have ruled that simply renting out property — even multiple properties — continues to be taxed as income from house property.

Why the distinction is important

The choice between the two classifications can affect deductions, compliance burden and overall tax efficiency. For most long-term investors, taxation under house property rules is simpler and often beneficial, while developers and commercial operators may fall under business income.

Experts advise investors to consider ownership structure, financing method and investment horizon before acquiring multiple properties. Proper tax planning at the start can help reduce future liabilities and improve overall returns.