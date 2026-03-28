How ₹17 lakh rental income can turn tax-free: Here’s how taxable income gets reduced

A rental income of up to ₹17 lakh per year may not attract any tax under the current framework, provided certain conditions are met. The key driver behind this outcome is the reduction in taxable income through standard deductions and rebates available under the Income-tax Act.

Wealth expert Kanan Bahl recently highlighted that even with a relatively high rental income, the effective tax liability can drop to zero due to built-in deductions. Rental income is taxed under the head “Income from House Property”, where a flat 30% standard deduction under Section 24(a) is allowed, irrespective of actual expenses.

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This deduction plays a crucial role in reducing taxable income. For instance, an annual rental income of ₹17 lakh gets reduced by 30%, bringing it down to approximately ₹11.9 lakh of taxable income. This shift is significant because it brings the income closer to thresholds where tax rebates and slab benefits can substantially lower or eliminate tax liability.

Even rental income of ₹17 lakhs p.a. will not attract any taxes



The standard deduction of 30% helps reduce taxable income to below ₹12 lakhs



However, do check your 26AS for incomes such as interest, dividends, etc



Infographic by @RupeetoolByFGM RT to spread awareness🔁 pic.twitter.com/AxyewA1nb4 — Kanan Bahl (@BahlKanan) March 26, 2026

Under the new tax regime, tax on ₹11.9 lakh works out to around ₹59,000. However, this amount can be fully offset by the rebate under Section 87A, effectively bringing the net tax payable to zero in such scenarios.

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Taxes for house property income

The structure highlights how the tax system for house property income is designed to provide a cushion through standardised deductions, rather than requiring detailed expense tracking. Unlike business or professional income, where deductions depend on actual costs incurred, rental income benefits from a fixed deduction, simplifying compliance while lowering taxable income.

However, experts caution that this outcome is not universal and depends on individual financial profiles. “The nil-tax situation works best when the taxpayer does not have significant additional income streams,” Bahl noted, emphasising the need to account for other earnings.

This is particularly relevant because incomes such as interest, dividends, capital gains, or salary are added to the total taxable income and could push the overall income beyond rebate thresholds. Taxpayers are advised to carefully review their Form 26AS (Annual Tax Statement) to ensure all income sources are accurately captured before assuming a zero-tax liability.

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Additionally, the benefit applies strictly to income classified under house property. It does not extend to rental income treated as business income or professional receipts, where different tax rules apply.

Standard deduction

Another important point is that the 30% standard deduction already covers repair and maintenance expenses. Taxpayers cannot claim additional deductions for these costs separately, making the structure straightforward but rigid.

From an investor’s perspective, this framework enhances the post-tax attractiveness of rental yields, especially in a low-interest-rate environment where real estate income is being compared with fixed-income instruments. The ability to significantly reduce taxable income—and in some cases eliminate tax liability—improves effective returns.

That said, the outcome hinges on disciplined reporting and income aggregation. While the headline figure of ₹17 lakh tax-free income is achievable, it is contingent on deductions, rebate eligibility, and the absence of substantial additional income streams.