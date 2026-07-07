How the Income Tax Department's Assisted Filing feature lets taxpayers authorise CAs without sharing passwords

Many taxpayers depend on chartered accountants (CAs) or tax professionals to file their income tax returns every year. In the process, many end up sharing their Income Tax e-filing portal login credentials, including user IDs and passwords, which can create security and privacy concerns.

To address this, the Income Tax Department provides an Assisted Filing facility on its e-filing portal. The feature enables taxpayers to formally authorise eligible professionals to carry out specified tax-related activities on their behalf without requiring unrestricted access to their accounts.

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The system is designed to simplify tax compliance while ensuring that taxpayers retain control over who can access their account and what actions they are permitted to perform.

What is Assisted Filing?

Assisted Filing is a facility available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal that allows taxpayers to authorise eligible individuals or entities to perform specified services on their behalf.

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According to the department, the feature is intended to make tax compliance easier by enabling taxpayers to obtain professional assistance directly through the portal. It complements several other taxpayer services available online, including pre-filled income tax returns, offline filing utilities, filing guides, calculators and help resources.

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Instead of sharing login credentials, taxpayers can assign authorised professionals specific tasks through the portal, ensuring access remains limited to approved services.

Who can be authorised?

The e-filing portal allows taxpayers to authorise different categories of users depending on the type of assistance they require.

Chartered Accountants (CAs): Taxpayers can appoint a CA using the "My CA" service available on the e-filing portal. Once the CA accepts the assignment, they can perform only the functions covered by that authorisation.

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e-Return Intermediaries (ERIs): These are entities authorised by the Income Tax Department to provide return filing and related tax services. Depending on the permissions granted, ERIs can assist with filing income tax returns, statutory forms and several other compliance-related services.

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Authorised Representatives: In certain situations recognised under the Income-tax Act, taxpayers can appoint Authorised Representatives. These cases may include non-residents, taxpayers living overseas, estates of deceased individuals, companies under liquidation, business reorganisations and other legally recognised circumstances.

What can authorised professionals do?

The services available depend on the category of authorised person.

A Chartered Accountant can file and e-verify assigned statutory forms, upload prescribed forms such as Form 15CB, register a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), and access forms specifically assigned by the taxpayer.

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An e-Return Intermediary may be authorised to file income tax returns, submit statutory forms, file rectification requests, request refund reissue, submit condonation requests and carry out other services available under the e-filing framework.

Authorised Representatives can perform only those functions permitted for the specific role under which they have been appointed.

Do taxpayers remain in control?

Yes. No professional can access a taxpayer's account unless the taxpayer first grants authorisation through the e-filing portal.

Moreover, authorised persons can perform only those activities covered under the approved authorisation. Taxpayers can review, manage, modify or revoke these authorisations through the portal whenever required.

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Why is the feature useful?

For taxpayers who regularly rely on professional assistance, Assisted Filing provides a secure and structured alternative to sharing e-filing login credentials. It enables eligible professionals to complete authorised tax-related tasks while ensuring taxpayers retain control over account access and permissions, improving both convenience and security during the tax filing process.

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