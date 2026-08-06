I-T Department releases ITR-6 Excel Utility for AY 2026-27; check who needs to file and key deadlines

Who is required to file ITR-6?

The form is applicable to companies registered under the Companies Act that do not qualify for tax exemption under Section 11. This includes most private limited companies, public limited companies and other corporate entities carrying on business or commercial activities.

Companies earning income from property held for charitable or religious purposes and claiming exemption under Section 11 are not eligible to use ITR-6. Instead, they are required to file ITR-7.

Unlike individual taxpayers, who select an ITR form based on income sources, companies file ITR-6 based on their legal status and tax classification.

Kind Attention Taxpayers!



The Excel Utility for ITR-6 for Assessment Year 2026–27 is now available on the Income Tax e-Filing portal.



Visit: https://t.co/uv6KQUbXGv pic.twitter.com/7tcrfzolIo — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 5, 2026

MUST READ: ITR filing 2026: Tax Audit Season is here -- businesses, professionals: Who needs audit this month?

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What information does ITR-6 require?

ITR-6 is more comprehensive than the return forms used by individuals. It requires companies to disclose detailed financial and compliance-related information, including:

Balance sheet and profit and loss account

Tax audit details

Share capital and shareholding information

Corporate tax computations

Other statutory disclosures relevant to companies

The form is designed to capture a company's financial position, tax liability and regulatory compliance in greater detail than forms such as ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-3, which cater to individual taxpayers.

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ITR-6 filing deadlines

The due date for filing ITR-6 depends on the company's compliance requirements.

Companies covered under transfer pricing provisions must file their income tax returns by November 30, 2026. The same deadline also applies to companies that are partners in firms subject to transfer pricing audit requirements.

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For all other companies required to file ITR-6, the due date is October 31, 2026.

Consequences of missing the deadline

Companies that fail to file ITR-6 within the prescribed due date may be liable to pay a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income-tax Act. Delayed filing may also result in the loss of the benefit of carrying forward certain business losses, subject to applicable provisions of the law.

Where a tax audit is mandatory, companies must ensure that the audit report is submitted within the prescribed timeline before filing the income tax return.

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