The Income Tax Department has launched a stricter compliance campaign to identify individuals spending large sums but hiding their actual income. Through enhanced data analytics and tighter coordination with financial institutions, the department now closely monitors high-value transactions to curb tax evasion.

Partnering with banks, post offices, co-operatives, fintechs, and mutual funds, the department collects transaction data using automated systems and financial intelligence tools. These entities are mandated to submit details of big-ticket financial activities annually under the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) by May 31.

What qualifies as high-value activity?

Large deposits, property deals, investments, and even high credit card payments are under scrutiny. Any such transaction exceeding the defined threshold must be reported to the tax department.

Transaction Type Threshold Reporting Entity Cash payments for drafts or RBI instruments ₹10,00,000+ Banks, Co-ops (Form 61A) Savings account cash deposits ₹10,00,000+ Banks, Co-ops, Post Offices Current account deposits/withdrawals ₹50,00,000+ Banks, Co-ops Sale/Purchase of property ₹30,00,000+ Sub-Registrar (Form 61A) Investment in shares, MFs, bonds (cash) ₹10,00,000+ Companies, MF Trustees Credit card bill (cash payment) ₹1,00,000+ Banks, Co-ops Credit card bill (non-cash payment) ₹10,00,000+ Banks, Co-ops Foreign exchange transactions ₹10,00,000+ Authorised Dealers (FEMA) Fixed/recurring deposit in cash ₹10,00,000+ Banks, NBFCs, Co-ops, Nidhi Cos.

Compliance Enhancements

Form 26AS & AIS: Now include financial activity under SFT, accessible by taxpayers for review.

TDS on Large Cash Withdrawals: 2% on Rs 1 crore+, 5% if non-filer and over Rs 1 crore; 2% on Rs 20 lakh+ for habitual non-filers.

ITR Filing Triggers: Even if income is below Rs 2.5 lakh, ITR is mandatory if you deposit Rs 1 crore in current accounts, spend Rs 2 lakh+ abroad, or pay Rs 1 lakh+ in power bills.

The department aims to ensure every high-spending individual also fairly declares income.

ITR filing

