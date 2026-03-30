Income tax and office rules 2026: What changes from April 1 and how it affects you

Starting April 1, 2026, a sweeping set of reforms across income tax laws and workplace regulations will come into force, directly impacting salaried employees, job seekers, and taxpayers. From changes in salary structures to faster final settlements and a simplified tax framework, the new rules aim to bring transparency, efficiency, and long-term financial discipline.

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Salary structure overhaul

One of the most immediate changes will reflect in your payslip. Under the Code on Wages, basic salary, along with dearness allowance (DA), must now account for at least 50% of total cost to company (CTC).

For years, companies kept basic pay low to reduce contributions towards provident fund (PF) and gratuity. That flexibility is now gone. As a result:

PF contributions will increase

Gratuity payouts will be higher

Monthly take-home salary may reduce slightly

While this may pinch in the short term, the long-term benefit is a significantly larger retirement corpus.

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Faster Full & Final Settlement

A major employee-friendly reform is the timeline for full and final (F&F) settlement. Earlier, employees often waited 30–90 days to receive dues after leaving a job. Now, companies must settle salary dues within two working days of an employee’s last working day.

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This includes pending salary and leave encashment. However, EPF transfers and gratuity payouts will continue to follow their separate timelines.

New Income Tax Act 2025

The decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961, is being replaced by the Income Tax Act, 2025, effective April 1. The key objective is simplification:

Sections reduced from over 800 to around 536

Chapters cut from 47 to 23

Simpler language for easier compliance

Importantly, tax slabs and most deductions remain unchanged, meaning your overall tax liability may not shift significantly, but compliance becomes easier.

MUST READ: New Income Tax Act 2026 from April 1: What deductions and exemptions you lose under new tax regime

Goodbye AY, hello Tax Year

One of the most confusing aspects of the old system—the distinction between financial year and assessment year—has been removed.

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The new system introduces a single “Tax Year”, aligning income earning and reporting periods. This eliminates confusion and simplifies filing for taxpayers.

Relief for International Travel and Education Costs

There is a major change in Tax Collected at Source (TCS):

A flat 2% TCS on overseas tour packages

Applies without earlier high thresholds

Earlier, TCS could go up to 20%, locking up large amounts of cash. The new structure improves cash flow for travellers, students, and families sending money abroad, even though final tax liability remains unchanged.

Sovereign Gold Bonds

Investors in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) should take note:

Tax exemption on maturity now applies only to primary investors (RBI subscribers)

Secondary market investors will now face capital gains tax

This changes the attractiveness of SGBs bought from exchanges.

More Time to Revise Returns—With a Cost

Taxpayers now get 12 months (vs 9 earlier) to revise returns. However:

Revisions beyond 9 months will attract a penalty fee

Early correction remains cost-free

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The Bottom Line

The April 1 changes mark a structural shift in both taxation and employment practices. While salaried individuals may see lower take-home pay initially, they benefit from higher retirement savings and faster settlements.

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On the tax front, the focus is clearly on simplification, transparency, and ease of compliance, even as the broader tax burden remains largely unchanged.