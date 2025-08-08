Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
tax
Income Tax Bill withdrawn, new version with key tweaks to be tabled on August 11

Income Tax Bill withdrawn, new version with key tweaks to be tabled on August 11

The original Bill, introduced on February 13, aimed to overhaul the Income Tax Act, 1961, by cutting legal clutter. But with numerous amendments arising from committee reviews, the government decided to withdraw the first draft to avoid confusion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Aug 8, 2025 3:52 PM IST
Income Tax Bill withdrawn, new version with key tweaks to be tabled on August 11The withdrawn draft had proposed shorter, clearer provisions with fewer provisos and explanations, plus consolidation of similar deductions to ease compliance.
SUMMARY
  • The withdrawn draft aimed to simplify compliance by introducing shorter, clearer provisions, cutting down on provisos and explanations, and merging similar deductions.
  • It was also designed with a more structured framework than the 1961 Act — spanning 23 chapters, 536 sections, and 16 schedules — and used tables and formulas to make interpretation more straightforward.
  • The new version retains the simplification intent but adds clarity to ensure no ambiguity arises, sources said.

The Centre has withdrawn the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, just months after its introduction in Parliament, and will table a new, revised version on Monday, August 11, incorporating key changes recommended by a Select Committee led by Baijayant Panda, sources told Business Today.

The original Bill, introduced on February 13, aimed to overhaul the Income Tax Act, 1961, by cutting legal clutter. But with numerous amendments arising from committee reviews, the government decided to withdraw the first draft to avoid confusion and present a consolidated version for debate.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new version retains the simplification intent but adds clarity to ensure no ambiguity arises, sources said. A core goal is to reduce interpretation disputes and align scattered tax provisions under a more coherent structure.

During deliberations, the finance ministry argued that the language merely clarified existing powers, already supported by court rulings and department circulars. The committee accepted the provision with some tweaks, concluding it doesn’t introduce new legal powers but restates current law in clearer terms.

What was proposed before

The withdrawn draft had proposed several reforms aimed at simplifying and modernising India’s direct tax laws.

Key features included:

  • Simplified legal language: Shorter, clearer provisions with fewer provisos and explanations, plus consolidation of similar deductions to ease compliance.
  • Lower penalties for select offences: A move to make the regime more taxpayer-friendly.
  • No change in tax rates or categories: Existing slabs, capital gains rules, deadlines, and income classifications would remain intact.
  • Reduced litigation: Adoption of a “trust first, scrutinise later” approach and removal of over 300 outdated provisions.
  • Modern administration: Enhanced powers for the CBDT to frame rules, deploy digital monitoring, and introduce a “tax year” concept to reduce confusion between financial and assessment years.
  • The proposed bill was more structured than the Income-tax Act, 1961 — spread across 23 chapters, 536 sections, and 16 schedules — and used tables and formulas to make interpretation simpler.

Published on: Aug 8, 2025 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today