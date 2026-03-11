Income Tax Rules 2026: Govt renumbers key forms, Tax Audit now Form 26, PAN, TDS, ITR forms changed

The Income Tax Department has introduced a major overhaul in form numbering under the Income Tax Rules 2026, replacing several commonly used forms that were earlier prescribed under the Income Tax Act 1961 and IT Rules 1962. The changes affect tax audit reports, PAN applications, TDS returns, charitable trust filings, foreign remittances, and appellate forms, among others.

According to the updated list of frequently used forms, nearly 30 commonly used forms have been assigned new numbers, requiring taxpayers, chartered accountants, companies and trusts to use the revised formats going forward.

One of the most significant changes is in Tax Audit reporting, where the earlier Forms 3CA and 3CB have now been replaced by Form 26. The new form reportedly contains 55 segment-wise clauses, indicating a more detailed reporting structure.

Similarly, Transfer Pricing Audit Form 3CEB has been renumbered as Form 48, while MAT reporting, which earlier used the same form number, has been moved to Form 66.

Changes have also been made in taxpayer identification and registration forms.

PAN application for Indian citizens and companies (Form 49A) is now Form 93

PAN application for others (Form 49AA) is now Form 95

TAN application (Form 49B) has been replaced with Form 135

Forms related to international taxation and remittances have also been revised.

Form 15CA (Foreign remittance) is now Form 131

Form 15CB (CA certificate for remittance) is now Form 146

TRC Form 10FA has been renumbered as Form 42

Several changes affect charitable trusts, NGOs and non-profit organisations.

Form 10AB for registration of non-profits is now Form 105

Form 9A has become Form 108

Form 10 for accumulation of income is now Form 109

Audit reports earlier filed in Forms 10B / 10BB are now Form 112

TDS and return filing forms have also been renumbered.

Form 16A is now Form 131

Form 24Q (TDS return) is now Form 138

Form 27Q has become Form 140

Form 27EQ (TCS return) is now Form 143

Form 26AS has been replaced with Form 168

Appeal-related forms have also changed, with ITAT appeal Form 36 now becoming Form 115, and Form 36A becoming Form 116.

Tax experts say the renumbering is part of a broader effort to modernise the Income Tax Rules, standardise reporting formats and align forms with the proposed Income Tax Act 2025 framework. However, professionals may need time to adjust, as the new numbering affects several routine compliance filings.