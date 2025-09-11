'India's financial system designed to keep you poor?' Financial expert's viral post sparks debate

A recent post by Akshat Shrivastava, Founder of Wisdom Hatch, has ignited a heated debate on social media over the fairness of India’s financial system.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrivastava wrote, “The goal of our financial system is to keep you poor.

You pay 30% operating income tax

You pay 18% GST on most items

You invest whatever is pay: and then again pay 12.5%

In between, you pay a series of commissions on everything (like STT, Fund management fee on Mutual Funds and whatnot). The game is simple: go to work, make some money, pay taxes; whatever is saved — pay commissions on that. Very few people get this point. And, build mitigation strategies. Tax residencies, Golden Visas, offshore accounts etc are all mitigation strategies. Anyone who tries to teach you about these topics: are your well-wishers, who are actually trying to help you get rich.”

The post, which has since gone viral, resonated with many netizens who echoed Shrivastava’s concerns about systemic financial leakages that make wealth creation harder for the average Indian.

One user responded, “This is the harsh truth most people don’t realise until it’s too late. The system is literally designed to bleed you at every stage; earn, spend, invest, repeat. Mitigation strategies aren’t just luxuries, they’re survival tools if you want to actually build wealth. The question is, how many are willing to study and take those steps instead of just accepting the cycle.”

However, not all agreed with the sweeping criticism. Another user wrote, “Our system definitely has challenges. But I feel it’s not entirely fair to say it’s ‘designed to keep us poor.’ Over time, things have improved: digital payments, faster tax refunds, more social schemes, more highways, better infrastructure etc.”

Others pointed out that high taxation is not unique to India. “Which countries have lesser taxes? Europe, New Zealand/Australia, US — everywhere it is close to 40%. In a few years Dubai also will start kicking out Indians and others, and that’s precisely why they give a 10-year visa and not more,” a third user commented.

Shrivastava’s post has struck a chord with those frustrated by India’s tax structure and investment-related charges, while also sparking a wider conversation about whether mitigation strategies such as offshore accounts, alternate tax residencies, or “Golden Visas” are viable for most Indians — or just for the wealthy.