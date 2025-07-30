Invalid ITRs: Refunds restored, compliance fixed, burden eased for taxpayers; check details

In a major relief to thousands of taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the time limit for processing electronically filed income tax returns (ITRs) that were incorrectly marked as invalid by the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru. The move is aimed at resolving long-standing grievances arising from technical errors that led to delayed or rejected return processing across various assessment years.

Previously, the deadline for processing such returns — most recently set as December 31, 2024, for Assessment Year 2023–24 — had expired. In a corrective move, the CBDT, exercising its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, has now allowed these returns (filed electronically up to March 31, 2024) to be revalidated and processed. Intimations under Section 143(1) will be issued by March 31, 2026.

This relaxation, notified via Circular No. 10 of 2025 dated July 28, comes as a timely intervention, especially for taxpayers who were unaware of their returns being rejected or lacked the professional guidance to challenge such errors.

Central Board of Direct Taxes issues Circular 10/2025, providing relaxation of time limit for the processing of electronically filed income tax returns.



For detailed information, access the Circular 10/2025 via the link below:https://t.co/S9PYBjgvwn pic.twitter.com/T0fevCCD0S — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 28, 2025

Returns to be reprocessed, refunds expected

Once the returns are processed under the extended timeline, eligible taxpayers will receive any pending refunds along with applicable interest under Section 244A of the Act. However, as per the existing guidelines in Circular No. 03/2023, refunds will not be issued where the taxpayer’s PAN is not linked with Aadhaar.

Tax expert CA Suresh Surana welcomed the move, calling it “a significant relief” for affected individuals. “This decision restores both monetary dues and compliance credibility for taxpayers impacted by backend errors at the CPC,” he said.

How taxpayers will benefit

The circular benefits taxpayers in four critical ways:

Restoration of Refunds: Taxpayers whose returns were wrongly marked invalid can now receive the refunds they are due, with interest for the delay caused by CPC’s processing lapses.

Compliance Status Correction: Once processed, the previously rejected returns will be reflected as valid in the tax system, helping taxpayers avoid penalties or notices related to non-filing.

Relief for the Uninformed: Many taxpayers were unaware of their return’s rejection. This move grants them a second chance to have their returns recognized without the need for refiling or legal intervention.

Better Financial Planning: For individuals and small businesses relying on refunds for cash flow, this ensures predictable income and stability, improving financial planning and liquidity.

Wider financial implications

Beyond administrative relief, the monetary implications are significant. The reprocessing will unlock refunds that have been in limbo — a potential financial boost for salaried individuals, pensioners, and small businesses. Moreover, interest under Section 244A compensates for the delay in disbursement.

Taxpayers also stand to gain by avoiding future penalties or interest on unresolved demands that may have stemmed from mismatched credits or unprocessed returns. “By restoring the compliance validity of these returns, the CBDT has helped reduce risks such as double taxation or denial of TDS claims,” Surana added.

How will it benefit taxpayers

This move marks a step toward restoring taxpayer confidence in India’s e-filing and CPC processing systems. In recent years, system-level issues have led to rising taxpayer frustration, particularly when returns filed correctly were rejected due to backend glitches.

By allowing a fresh statutory window until March 31, 2026, for processing these returns, the CBDT has created a path for resolution without burdening taxpayers further. It also reaffirms the Board’s commitment to fair and responsive tax administration, especially in the digital age.

For those affected, the advice is simple: check the status of past returns, ensure Aadhaar-PAN linkage, and follow up on refunds that may now be due.